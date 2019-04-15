DC Reveals New Costume For Splinter

Batman and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are set to meet once again in Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III from James Tynion IV and Freddie E. Williams II. This time, Batman and the Turtles will be closer than ever. Krang has gotten his hands on some of the most dangerous technology in the DC Universe. His tampering merges worlds and character, creating new composite versions of Batman and the Turtles. Now Batman leads the Turtles, each of which fuses with a different one of Batman’s sidekicks. Joker merges with the Shredder to become the Laughing Man. Krang becomes the Anti-Monitor. And Splinter merges with Batman’s faithful butler, Alfred.

Tynion and Williams revealed several pieces of conceptual artwork for the series showing off the new characters. This includes Splinter, who looks dapper in his new outfit. You can take a look below.

Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III will conclude the trilogy of crossovers between the DC Comics and Nickelodeon characters. “I still remember the e-mail asking me if I wanted to write the first Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover,” Tynion said when the third series was announced. “My brain couldn’t even process what I was reading for a few seconds, and I started having a panic attack about fitting it into my work schedule. Then, finally, I pictured Michelangelo’s reaction to seeing the T. rex in the Batcave for the first time and started laughing out loud.”

Okay. I promised you a bunch of art from BATMAN/TMNT III today, and @Freddieart & I are going to deliver! Let me just say I couldn’t be more excited to return to New Gotham City and revisit the incredible adventures of BATMAN, and his faithful butler. #BTMNT3 pic.twitter.com/oJo3asgNm0 — James Tynion IV (@JamesTheFourth) April 12, 2019

“The story for volume three is a blast, and I am having the time of my life illustrating it,” said Williams. “And lucky for me, I’m not alone in this grand task. I’m having a huge and exciting personal crossover of my own with one of my all-time heroes and favorite artists, Kevin Eastman! Say what? Yup, you heard that right! We’ve got something so fun and exciting planned! I’m geeking out about it every day, and I think all of you will, too!”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creator Kevin Eastman is also involved with the series. “When I got the call asking if I would be interested in doing some covers for a Batman/TMNT crossover, the ten-year-old Batman fan got up and ran around the room screaming at the top of his lungs with excitement…then the fifty-year-old life-long Batman fan did the same thing!” Eastman said.

Are you excited for the conclusion of the crossover trilogy? Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #1 goes on sale May 1st.

