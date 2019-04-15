DC Debuts Joker/Shredder Mashup Design

Batman and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are set to meet once again in Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III, the final installment of the crossover trilogy from James Tynion IV and Freddie E. Williams II. In this chapter, Krang gets his hands on some dangerous technology from the DC Universe and merges worlds and characters together, creating new composite versions of Batman and the Turtles. Batman leads the Turtles, and each of the Turtles represents one of Batman’s sidekicks. Krang becomes the Anti-Monitor, and Splinter merges with Batman’s faithful butler, Alfred.

And there are Batman the Turtles’ respective greatest foes. For Batman, that’s the Joker. For the Turtles, that’s the Shredder. The two are joined together in this crossover to become the Laughing Man, leader of the Smile Clan.

Tynion and Williams revealed several pieces of conceptual artwork for the series showing off these new characters, including the first look at Laughing Man. You can take a look below.

I couldn’t agree more! I’m thrilled to draw them as they do battle against the terrifying LAUGHING MAN, and his vile SMILE CLAN #BTMNT3 pic.twitter.com/n3M1usaA1u — Freddie Williams II (@Freddieart) April 12, 2019

Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III will conclude the trilogy of crossovers between the DC Comics and Nickelodeon characters. “I still remember the e-mail asking me if I wanted to write the first Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover,” Tynion said when the third series was announced. “My brain couldn’t even process what I was reading for a few seconds, and I started having a panic attack about fitting it into my work schedule. Then, finally, I pictured Michelangelo’s reaction to seeing the T. rex in the Batcave for the first time and started laughing out loud.”

“The story for volume three is a blast, and I am having the time of my life illustrating it,” said Williams. “And lucky for me, I’m not alone in this grand task. I’m having a huge and exciting personal crossover of my own with one of my all-time heroes and favorite artists, Kevin Eastman! Say what? Yup, you heard that right! We’ve got something so fun and exciting planned! I’m geeking out about it every day, and I think all of you will, too!”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creator Kevin Eastman is also involved with the series. “When I got the call asking if I would be interested in doing some covers for a Batman/TMNT crossover, the ten-year-old Batman fan got up and ran around the room screaming at the top of his lungs with excitement…then the fifty-year-old life-long Batman fan did the same thing!” Eastman said.

Are you excited for the conclusion of the crossover trilogy? Let us know in the comments. Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #1 goes on sale May 1st.

