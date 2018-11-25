Mark Hamill Reveals Favorite Joker Dialogue From ‘Batman: The Animated Series’

Mark Hamill gave the Joker an iconic voice in Batman: The Animated Series, and now he’s revealed a favorite passage from his time voicing the villain.

A fan on Twitter reached out to Hamill to ask for a suggestion about which Joker lines who should recite for a class project. Hamill offered his advice.

“Do his eulogy from ‘The Man Who Killed Batman’ by Paul Dini,” Hamill offered. “It’s one of my all-time favorite Joker speeches. I’ve performed it a few times in public. It has all the colors in the rainbow & has the perfect ending: ‘Well that was fun…who’s for Chinese?!’”

The episode involves a run of the mill nobody crook, Sydney, who becomes responsible for “killing” Batman and ends up becoming the focus of the Joker and Gotham’s larger criminal underworld.

If you’re curious, here’s the eulogy the Joker delivers:

“Dear friends… today is the day the Clown cried. And he cries not for the passing of one man, but for the death of a dream. The dream that he would someday taste the ultimate victory over his hated enemy. For it was the Batman who made me the happy soul I am today. How I agonized over the perfect way to thank him for that. Perhaps with a cyanide pie in the face. Or an exploding whoopie-cushion playfully planted in the Batmobile.

But those dreams were dashed by the weaselly little gunsel sitting there in our midst. The cowardly insignificant gonif who probably got lucky when Batman slipped on the slime trail this loser left behind him. This mound of diseased hyena filth who’s not fit to lick the dirt from my spats…!

But I digress. The time for sorrow has passed. It’s time to look to a future filled with smiles. And I’ll be smiling again just as soon as we take that man THERE……and slap him in that box THERE……and roll him into that vat of acid THERE!”

Joker delivers the Chinese food line after Sydney been submerged in the acid.

Is this one of your favorite Mark Hamill Joker moments? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Batman: The Animated Series was just released on Blu-ray and can be streamed via DC Universe.