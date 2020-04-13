Batman: The Animated Series – Watch Kevin Conroy Read New Lines as Batman

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many of us with a surplus of free time, as social distancing guidelines cause people to stay inside if they can. Some have been using their time as an excuse to get creative, particularly with web series, live streams, or podcasts. Legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy has been part of that in a pretty endearing way, by livestreaming videos of himself reading dialogue as Batman. Late last week, Conroy took to DC’s Instagram to do a live reading of Batman: The Adventures Continue #1, a new comic series from Paul Dini and Alan Burnett. A full version of his live stream has now made its way online, which you can check out above.

Conroy has been regarded by many to be the quintessential voice of Batman, most notably in Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond. The actor got to portray a live-action of Bruce Wayne late last year, during The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event.

“It threw me at first,” Conroy said of participating in “Crisis” in a previous interview. “I never approached the character from that physicalized aspect. I always just inhabited him with my voice. When you do that in a recording studio, it’s a very intimate experience and you’re sort of living in your imagination. You do it with your eyes closed and you’re in this other world, and you have Mark Hamill feeding you all the energy you [need], and the other actors because we always recorded together in the booths. To actually be on set, in the physical world, and to be walking as the character and inhabiting the character in three dimensions, it was a real transition for me. It did take a while to get used to, I have to admit. I was surprised because I know the character so well.”

The full announcement for the live stream event can be found below:

Who better to introduce fans to the world of Batman: The Adventures Continue than the voice of Bruce Wayne (and Batman!) himself! This Thursday, April 9, at 10am PT on DC’s Instagram, Kevin Conroy will dramatically read a chapter from Batman: The Adventures Continue, DC’s new, digital-first comic, written by Alan Burnett and Paul Dini. Conroy originated the role of Batman in the Emmy Award-winning Batman: The Animated Series, which Burnett and Dini both produced, and has portrayed the Dark Knight more times than any other actor.

Download your digital copy of the first chapter before the event and read along, live, with Kevin Conroy this Thursday! Batman: The Adventures Continue Chapter One, written by Alan Burnett and Paul Dini with art by Ty Templeton and color by Monica Kubina, featuring a cover by Dave Johnson, is available now. Batman: The Adventures Continue Chapter Two will hit digital platforms on Wednesday April 15.

