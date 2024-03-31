Batman Unburied Producer Keith Levine Teases Season 2 (Exclusive)

DC's Batman Unburied scripted podcast was released back in 2022, and the series was renewed for a second season shortly after the first season came to an end. It's been nearly two years since the announcement, and while the show has yet to return, it did have a spinoff titled The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark that was released last year. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Batman Unburied producer, Keith Levine, about his latest project, The First Omen. During the interview, we asked Levine if there were any updates about the DC podcast's second season.

"Well, this one's tricky because we're dealing with big tech and they can show up at your door," Levine explained. "But we did the Riddler podcast, which is sort of set in the Batman Unburied universe. But we are doing a Season 2 of Batman Unburied, and we've written our scripts and we're about to move into the recording phase. I can't say when it's coming, but it is in the mix and it is happening and we're excited about it. I think it's going to be building off of what everybody loved about Season One and trying to keep it going in this next season."

What Is Batman Unburied About?

Here is the official synopsis of the first season of Batman Unburied: "When audiences meet Bruce Wayne, he is a forensic pathologist, working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital and tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a gruesome serial killer preying on Gotham's citizens. Not only will the superhero be forced to face his own mental demons, but he will also have to overcome them in order to save the citizens of Gotham as his alter-ego, Batman."

From writer David Goyer, Season One of Batman Unburied starred Winston Duke as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Hasan Minhaj as The Riddler along with Gina Rodriguez as Barbara Gordon, Sam Witwer as The Harvester, and Emmy Raver-Lampman as Poison Ivy.

Season One of the podcast featured a diverse cast which brought new perspectives on these iconic characters, particularly in terms of Bruce Wayne/Batman, something that Duke spoke about during the show's "Dive Into The Batman Audio Universe" panel in 2022.

"It's always been joked that Bruce Wayne's superpower has been white privilege and I had to go through this period of really imagining and setting myself free to find a way in – this man who completely distrusts the justice system so much that he decides to take it into this own hands – this feels a lot more than the diasporic Black experience that I knew," Duke said.

