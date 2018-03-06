‘Batman v Superman’ Concept Art Reveals Plans for Man-Bat

It looks like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice could have featured another classic Batman villain but in an unexpected way.

ComicBookMovie has assembled a collection of concept art from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. While much of the artwork shows familiar characters and items from the film, two pieces of artwork reveal what could have been a version of Man-Bat, the humanoid bat villain from DC Comics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below.

This version of Man-Bat would not have been a physical threat, but a part of the nightmares that haunt Bruce Wayne throughout the movie.

The villain Man-Bat was created by Neal Adams and Frank Robbins in 1970 as an inversion of the Batman concept. Man-Bat is Dr. Kirk Langstrom, a scientist who studies bats. Langstrom developed a serum that would, theoretically, give humans the ability to use a bat’s sonar. He tested the serum on himself but instead of simply granting him sonar capabilities it transformed his entire body and mind into a human bat.

Several other secrets from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice have been coming out recently. Concept art revealed a Superman villain that could have played a major role in the film, a fully-weaponized Metallo. Director Zack Snyder also confirmed an easy to miss Robin Easter egg in the movie and a fan theory about how Batman was able to hide from Superman during their battle.

Snyder also confirmed a fan theory about a deleted scene from Justice League involving Superman’s black Kryptonian suit and how it relates back to an important line from Man of Steel.

“I think of course it’s that (what you said) and that now in one sense he has been born twice once on Krypton once on Earth and it is this reality that he now is starkly aware of as he moves through the ship,” Snyder said of the theory.

Justice League is now available on Digitial HD. The film comes to Blu-ray and DVD on March 13th. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.