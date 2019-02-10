Jon Hamm Joked About Playing Batman Two Years Ago

With Ben Affleck out as Batman in the DC Extended Universe, the rumor mill and fan casting sites are hard at work imagining who the next cinematic Dark Knight will be.

Jon Hamm has long been a fan casting favorite for the role. With Batman’s cowl now empty, CinePOP decided to recirculate an interview with Hamm and Baby Driver co-star Ansel Elgort.

Elgort has been another popular choice in fan casting Henry Cavill’s replacement in the role of Superman. In the video interview from 2017’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Elgort says he likes Superman and Hamm takes it from there.

“Hm, I mean, you know, when you’re a kid you always like Superman is cool, you know what I mean?” Elgort says. “He’s a good one. I don’t know about playing him, but I’ve always liked Superman a lot.”

Hamm adds, “Ansel and I are going to be in the remake of Batman v Superman. He’s going to play Superman, I’m going to play Batman.”

Since this interview took place in late March of 2017, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice would have been celebrating its first year since release at around the same time.

It’s important to note that there have been no real reports about Jon Hamm playing Batman. In fact, reports suggest director Matt Reeves is looking to cast a new Batman significantly younger than Affleck, who is 46. Hamm is 47 so that probably puts him out of the running.

But this video may be ground zero for the swell of fan support for the idea of Hamm as Batman. For his part, Hamm seems to be enjoying the idea.

“My God, yeah, it’s fun,” Hamm told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s a part of the culture we live in, and we’re making those movies more and more, but they’re also making more creatively and more originally. And sure, it’s always an exciting thing to have your name in the list so that’s great.”

A good script might even get the actor onboard a Batman film.

“It depends on the script, what the story is,” Hamm said in an interview. “I am a huge comic book fan, always have been. I have read comic books since I was nine or younger. And I am pretty knowledgeable about a lot of them. And I like the genre, and I like when they are done well.”

Hamm has the support of director and geek culture aficionado Kevin Smith, who has written a few Batman comic book stories himself.

“I roll deep on Jon Hamm as Batman,” Smith said. “I think that’s a brilliant idea, I’ve been saying it for f-cking years, I’ve been saying it even when they cast Ben I was like ‘look, he’s great and yeah, he’ll do a great job’ but f-ck Jon Hamm was right there and stuff.”

