Zack Snyder Reveals Secret Voice Cameo in ‘Batman v Superman’

For being released nearly three years ago, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice is apparently the gift that keeps on giving. Zack Snyder — the director behind the movie — let fans know earlier today that he was, in fact, actually in the movie.

As Snyder confirmed on Vero, he read some lines that were dubbed over one of the henchmen in Bruce Wayne’s (Ben Affleck) Knightmare sequence.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After a fan shared an image of the henchman in question, saying he was “95% sure” it was Snyder’s voice, Snyder himself left a comment confirming the voice was his.

“Got me,” Snyder commented.

After dropping out of Justice League because of a family tragedy, Snyder has remained in the news because of online movement to release his cut of Justice League.

Jay Oliva, a storyboard artist behind the movie, insists a “Snyder Cut” of Justice League does in fact exist.

“Yep it does. If it doesn’t, then what did Zack screen to execs prior to Whedon?” Oliva had previously tweeted. “If you don’t care for it, then step aside because your [sic] just parroting what the bloggers are saying without any real knowledge or insight.”

As for Superman himself, he’s unsure if something like a Snyder Cut actually exists. On the press tour of Mission: Impossible – Fallout, DCEU actor Henry Cavill spoke to the situation.

“I don’t know if [a Snyder cut] actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don’t know what difference it’s going to make,” Cavill confirmed to Yahoo Movies UK. “There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that’s not going to make any difference.”

Marketed as the biggest film a part of Warner Brothers’ fledgling DC Extended Universe, Justice League by and large failed to live up to expectations, both critically and commercially. The flick featuring DC’s first team-up movie failed to get over $230 million at the domestic box office and finished it’s box office run with just a 40% rating on the popular review aggregating website Rotten Tomatoes.

Justice League is now available on home video while the next video in the DCEU, Aquaman, swims into cinemas on December 21.