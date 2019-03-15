DC’s ‘Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Movie Trailer Released

After first announcing the film last month, Warner Bros. Animated and Nickelodeon have released the first official trailer for Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The movie is based on the beloved comic fun crossover from James Tynion IV and Freddie Williams II, following the story of the four turtles as they have a “transdimensional encounter” with Batman. This eventually leads to the brothers teaming up with the Dark Knight of Gotham City to take on his dangerous rogues gallery.

You can watch the full trailer in the video above!

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will undoubtedly receive a ton of buzz from fans based on the excitement around the source material alone, but this film has the added benefit of an all-star voice cast behind the mic.

Troy Baker (Batman: Arkham Origins, The Last of Us) will voice both Batman and the Joker, Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) is voicing Batgirl, Ben Giroux (Hart of Dixie) has been cast in the role of Robin, and Brian George (Seinfeld) will play Alfred.

On the TMNT side of things, Emmy winner Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace) is voicing Raphael, and he’s joined by Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live) as Michelangelo, Baron Vaughn (Grace & Frankie) as Donatello, and Eric Bauza (The Woody Woodpecker Show) as Leonardo.

The villains of the film will be led by John DiMaggio (Adventure Time) as Mr. Freeze, Tara Strong (Teen Titans GO!) as Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Penguin, Carlos Alazraqui (Reno 911!) as Bane, Cas Anvar (The Expanse) as Ra’s al Ghul, and Keith Ferguson (Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends) as Baxter Stockman and Two-Face.

Batman vs TMNT is directed by Jake Castorena with a script from Marly Halpern-Graser. The film is set to be released this spring.

