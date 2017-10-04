Batman And Wonder Woman Lead The Justice League In New Photo

A new photo from the set of Zack Snyder’s Justice League reveals Wonder Woman and Batman taking charge of the team.

The photo was scanned from the latest issue of Empire magazine (by way of ComicBookMovie) so we could see a hi-res version of the still cropping up in the near future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It depicts Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck as Wonder Woman and Batman, standing in front of Ezra Miller’s Flash and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, as they enter into an industrial-looking setting.

The scene looks as though it’s from a different angle or viewpoint from what we’ve already seen in the trailer, when we first see Cyborg interacting with the team.

Notable absences include Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Henry Cavill’s Superman, the latter of which we’ve yet to see in released promotional material. It seems apparent that the Death of Superman storyline from the ’90s comic books.

Though we know the League will face the threat of Steppenwolf and Parademons, the only visual we have to go off of those characters are from a deleted scene and a dream sequence in Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, so their depictions are not necessarily set in stone.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

Justice League hits theaters on November 11, 2017.

