Clayface Secret Screening Reactions Contradict Those Overwhelmingly Positive First Reviews

After this summer and the absolute drubbing that the Supergirl movie took, both critically and commercially (the mixed 53% on Rotten Tomatoes looks better than the $126.4 million global box office haul), DC Studios needed a win. Even though a body-horror movie about one of Batman’s C-list villains may not have seemed like the most obvious next choice for the franchise, Clayface was the DCU’s best shot at some cinematic redemption, and the first responses to the earliest screenings of the movie made it seem like they might have a hit on their hands.

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Ahead of Clayface‘s debut this Friday, though, more reactions have arrived for the film as it was part of the “Secret Screening” series in several markets around the world. Though initial reactions called Clayface a “wildly gory spectacle,” responses to this week’s screening from some audience members have a less glamorous picture, with one writing that the movie is the “DC equivalent to Sony’s Spider-Man-less spinoff movies.” Though others were glowing, a more mixed response is starting to take shape.

Clayface Reactions From Secret Screenings Are Mixed

In response to seeing Clayface early, one user summarized that the new film is “just okay,” adding that it has “some solid body horror scenes” with lackluster characters and CGI, going on to offer the ringing endorsement that it’s “Not sh-t by any means.” Another noted that the opening act of Clayface was its strongest, and it “kinda lost” them by the end: “Maybe the budget wasn’t that high, but I wish they’d focused more on the body horror instead of the cheap transformation transitions.”

Just watched #Clayface, and boy… DC’s “keep the name, ditch what makes the character special” approach has reached new heights. Safe, uninspired mediocrity disguised as auteur cinema. The DCU’s Ant-Man 3. Safe to say that this universe is drawing its last breathes. pic.twitter.com/nVxADO1Jbq — Epsilon (@PhotonKindness) October 20, 2026

Even with the mixed and negative responses, they weren’t the only ones. Some reactions to this week’s early Clayface screenings were on par with the ones we saw previously. One audience member said that “The body horror was so messed up to me that I almost fainted.” Another noted that they “HIGHLY recommend” it because DC “genuinely knocked it out of the park.”

Just saw Clayface. I had a LOT of fun and some scenes really made me squirm! but was underwhelmed

one of my biggest issues is that it doesn’t even FEEL like it’s in the DCU – disconnected and that’s detrimental for your third film in a universe you’re desperately trying to build — charlie (@charIiestfu) October 19, 2026

These waves of reactions to Clayface may not immediately instill confidence in the potential success of the movie, but even with the box office tracking putting the film at a $45 million opening globally, that’s not the worst thing. Produced on a budget of $30 million, Clayface would still make less money than Supergirl and still be seen as a success, especially since that movie’s price tag was reportedly pushing $170 million, bringing about a potential loss of $50 million for the studio.

To that end, just like Supergirl, James Gunn has already confirmed that “This [movie] isn’t the last we’ll see of Clayface,” hinting at his next appearance in the larger DCU. Even if the movie gets a mixed reception, the character will return.