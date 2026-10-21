3 Easily Overlooked DC Characters The DCU Must Get Right (And One Isn’t A Hero Or Villain)

With the DC Universe setting out to adapt the many interconnected stories and characters of DC Comics, there are certain elements of the continuity that are more important than others. 2025 saw the franchise begin in earnest, with Superman introducing not just the iconic titular hero but several other key DC figures, including Lex Luthor, Hawkgirl, Jimmy Olsen, and Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern, to name just a few. Future DCU films and TV shows are already set to expand the franchise considerably, adding to its rapidly growing roster with each new entry. Some characters, such as Batman and Wonder Woman, were always going to be important, but there are also many others who are vital to get right whose importance might not seem so obvious.

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There have been many iterations of different heroes and villains in the comics, so which version of the characters the DCU will adapt matters. What’s more, getting the tone and casting just right for certain figures is more crucial than it may seem. There are a number of characters from the comics that prove the key to tapping into a certain sphere of DC’s continuity, so hopefully, the DCU is particularly careful when it seeks to adapt the following characters and their stories.

3) John Constantine

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There are a number of DC characters that simply need to be in the DCU, and John Constantine is one of them. Also known as Hellblazer, DC’s paranormal antihero has proven time and again to be a fan favorite, and his popularity will likely prove an important consideration in bringing him into the franchise. Getting Constantine just right for the DCU is even more important than pleasing the fans, though, because he’s the natural entry point to the supernatural occult side of the comic book continuity. He’s not the easiest character to adapt, either, because the dark and often serious tone required for a good Hellblazer story isn’t necessarily in keeping with the DCU’s first two major movie releases. There isn’t a huge amount of room for levity in John Constantine’s story, as he’s a pretty tragic figure surrounded by dark and mysterious characters, so getting both the perfect actor and the perfect script to capture the spirit of the hero is absolutely imperative. If not done properly, the DCU risks closing the door on a whole narrative aspect of DC’s continuity.

2) Martian Manhunter

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The DCU might struggle with introducing several major DC heroes, but there are a few Justice League members whose importance is easy to overlook. The Martian Manhunter is one of them, with many finding it easier to boil the character down to the overly simplistic core of being a sort of green Superman figure. His alien origin and similar power set might contribute to superficial similarities, but limiting the character to that would be a colossal mistake. In many ways, the Martian Manhunter is every bit as important to the Justice League as Superman, and he’s a central figure in the establishment and leadership of the team. As well as being hugely powerful, the Martian Manhunter’s story is one that hits several very different story beats from that of Superman, and failing to properly explore these would alienate many loyal DC fans. Getting the Martian Manhunter right in terms of concept and execution won’t be simple, but it’s incredibly important for the wider DCU.

1) Alfred Pennyworth

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Even as casting rumors about the DCU’s Batman continue to swirl, many fans are overlooking the importance of getting the Dark Knight’s supporting cast right. In that regard, perhaps no supporting DC character is as important as Alfred Pennyworth. As he’s part parent and part voice of reason for the iconic vigilante, properly establishing Alfred and his relationship with Bruce Wayne often proves the key to a good Batman story. Previous incarnations have put their own imaginative spins on the character to good effect, but this isn’t strictly necessary for the DCU. It’s more about using the character of Alfred to help Batman reflect on his duality, and that’s something that could easily slip through the cracks when introducing a new version of Batman into the franchise. The importance of Alfred as a character is so subtle that many writers and filmmakers might overlook it, but when it comes to establishing the DCU’s Batman, getting Bruce Wayne’s butler just right really should be a major consideration.