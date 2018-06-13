‘Batman’ Writer Tom King To Appear on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

DC Comics‘s Batman writer, Tom King, will appear on Late Night With Seth Meyers tonight to discuss the forthcoming wedding of Batman and Catwoman.

The episode, which is being filmed as I write this, will air at 12:35 a.m. tonight, and will also feature appearances by Dietland‘s Julianna Margulies and Tag‘s Annabelle Wallis.

King shared the Seth Meyers caldendar on Twitter last night, calling attention to an appearance that had slipped under most fans’ radars.

Batman #49 will be released in stores next Wednesday, June 20. Batman #50, in which the wedding actually takes place, will be on the stands on July 4.

King will likely also dish on Sanctuary, a project first announced at the DC in DC event last December. Sanctuary, which has been name-checked in numerous King-written comics and even some by other DC writers, is a place where superheroes can go to get treatment for the psychological trauma wrought by their day-to-day battles with the end of the world.

“Every DC comic is full of violence,” King said. “It’s fun and exciting and I love reading about that, but do we talk about the consequences of that, both on the characters and the readers? They asked me to think about that and do something with it. And we are. We’ve created something, it’s called Sanctuary. We’re creating something where it’s sort of like a crisis center for superheroes. And it’s going to be DC wide, all the superheroes and it’s going to be a place where these superheroes who are living violent lives every single day — Batman gets in a fight every single night, five times a night.”

Many times, the impact of that continuous violence goes unacknowledged with the good guys always getting back up to continue the fight without acknowledging that they’re impacted. According to King, the message Sanctuary will send is that even heroes struggle with mental health but, more than that, even heroes need help.

“And so, we’re creating this space where superheroes can go that sort of mimics the good work people are doing for veterans around the world where they can have a space where they can actually admit that this violence has had consequences for them and has affected them mentally, so that your greatest heroes, who are inspiring our children, can say proudly: yes, I’ve had some mental difficulties, and yes, working with people has helped me through them. And we don’t hide behind that,” King said.

It seems likely that Clay Mann will draw whatever new project King teases, since Mann is identified as being backstage with King in one of the writer’s tweets. Batman #50, meanwhile, features numerous artists contributing to the issue, but Mann’s name is not on the list.

You can see the official synopsis for Batman #50 below.

It’s the wedding you never thought you’d see! The Batrimony is real as Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle are set to tie the knot in a can’t-miss, extra-length milestone issue that will reshape Gotham City. All their friends (and a few enemies?) will be party to a comic book coupling for the ages.