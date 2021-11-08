Batwoman: “A Lesson From Professor Pyg” Photos Released

The CW has released a new batch of photos for “A Lesson from Professor Pyg”, the fifth episode of Batwoman‘s fifth season. The photos best showcase the dinner between Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), Jada Jet (Robin Givens), Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy), and Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan). If recent episodes are any indication, that dinner is expected to be pretty complicated, given the revelations that Ryan is Jada’s daughter, that Sophie might have romantic feelings for Ryan — and that Jada wants to use the new Mr. Freeze toxin to put Marquis on ice. The fact that the episode title also hints at the infamous Batman villain Professor Pyg is sure to only add to the drama.

It’s unclear at this point if the show’s version of Professor Pyg will be Lazlo Valentin, the man who holds the mantle in the pages of DC Comics, or someone else entirely, but given the track record Batwoman has had in its third season, it might be some sort of reinvention.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The photos also showcase a new meeting between Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Renee Montoya (Caroline Dries), the latter of whom was introduced in the Season 3 premiere.

“She’s old school, and she’s been around, and she remembers Batman’s Gotham and Gordon’s Gotham,” showrunner Caroline Dries explained in an interview earlier this year. “She knows that things don’t end well when people get their hands on [the Bat trophies]. [Both Kate and Ryan as] Batwoman have done a great job of keeping the streets relatively safe for the last few years, but Renee sees a storm brewing – and she is terrified.”

You can check out the synopsis for “A Lesson From Professor Pyg” below, and keep scrolling to check out the photos from the episode!

“COME AND GET IT – Ryan (Javicia Leslie) asks Sophie (Meagan Tandy) to accompany her to a dinner at Jada’s (Robin Givens) to do recon on what her estranged mother knows about Wayne Enterprises, but the evening takes a turn when an uninvited guest drops in on the intimate gathering. As the terrifying evening unfolds, Ryan witnesses another side to Marquis (Nick Creegan) and her mother. Also starring Rachel Skarsten, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson and Victoria Cartagena. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert and Caroline Dries.”

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “A Lesson From Professor Pyg” will air on November 10th.

Ryan

Marquis

Ryan and Sophie

Jada

Marquis

Marquis

Alice and Renee

Alice

Renee

Alice

Alice and Renee