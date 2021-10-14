Killer Croc in Batwoman First Look Revealed

The latest Gotham rogue has officially arrived to Batwoman. On Thursday, The CW debuted (via Entertainment Weekly) an official first look at the show’s incarnation of Killer Croc, who will be making his debut in the second episode of Season 3, “Loose Tooth.” The episode is expected to revolve around the latest of the missing Batman villain trophies to be discovered in Gotham City, as the infectious tooth of the original Killer Croc, Waylon Jones, accidentally transforms a teenager named Steven and poses a formidable threat for Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten).

“We had an absolute blast during the creature design phase, and having Batwoman hunting Croc 2.0 through the sewers of Gotham in our show’s version of a creature feature horror movie is a story we can’t wait to unleash on our fans,” showrunner Caroline Dries explains, later adding. “I was like, ‘Eh… what is it like, a crocodile as a character on the show? I like it theory, but what is it in execution?’ Once you mine it and mine it and find this core essence of it and you can apply science to it, even if it’s schmience, I can ground it in reality somehow and it’ll make sense in my brain. So that’s what we did with Killer Croc, and we understand that [it’s a] mutation and it ultimately makes sense, and comes from a very human place.”

“In this Killer Croc episode, in particular, it’s really this story about a dad who doesn’t want to give up on his son,” Dries added. “And in Ryan’s story, she’s going through learning that her birth mom gave up on her in the blink of an eye and it’s kind of [about] her reconciling that with where she stands as Gotham’s savior.”

“It was a lot of fun,” says Leslie of shooting the episode. “They hired an actor who was huge in real life. He’s like a really big guy, so we didn’t have to fake anything with special effects. So, the stunts were fun and he was creepy. Special effects did such a good job with his makeup and mask. So, he was really scary-looking. It felt like one of those nostalgic episodes that is like Batman meets Stranger Things.”

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW.