Batwoman Showrunner Previews Renee Montoya’s Debut

Batwoman‘s third season is expected to debut in less than a week, bringing a whole lot of new concepts and characters into the Arrowverse’s version of Gotham City. One of the most highly-anticipated additions to the show might be Renee Montoya, who will be played by Victoria Cartagena, who previously portrayed another version of the character of Fox’s Gotham. With Batwoman, Renee will be entering the fold as a former Gotham City Police detective who plays a role in the Bat Team recovering the lost Batman villain trophies that were unleashed on Gotham in the Season 2 finale. As showrunner Caroline Dries revealed in a recent interview with TVLine, the show’s version of Renee will bring an interesting perspective to the series’ ensemble.

“She’s old school, and she’s been around, and she remembers Batman’s Gotham and Gordon’s Gotham,” Dries explained. “She knows that things don’t end well when people get their hands on [the Bat trophies]. [Both Kate and Ryan as] Batwoman have done a great job of keeping the streets relatively safe for the last few years, but Renee sees a storm brewing – and she is terrified.”

Previously described as a former GCPD officer who left the department due to GCPD’s treatment of Gotham’s marginalized citizens. Montoya has been relegated to a paper-pusher, now in charge of the “freaks division” in the Mayor’s office. Virtuous and practical Renee is on a personal, and enigmatic, mission to clean up Gotham’s streets the right way by any means necessary.

“[Renee Montoya] and I have some unfinished business,” Cartagena tweeted shortly after the casting was announced. “So very excited to join this new group of talented artists, writers & crew who are doing their thing over here! They have welcomed me wholeheartedly! Grateful, humbled, hype AF…”

Batwoman also stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox/Batwing, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, Rachel Skarsten as Elizabeth Kane / Alice, and Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore. New cast members also include Robin Givens as Jada Jett, Nick Creegan as Marquis Jett, and Bridget Regan as Pamela Isley / Poison Ivy.

Season 3 of Batwoman will premiere on Wednesday, October 13th, at 9/8c on The CW.