Batwoman “Elseworlds” Statue Revealed

Fresh off of last week’s reveal of an upcoming vinyl statue based on the Flash of Earth-90 (John Wesley Shipp) as seen in last year’s “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover, the WBShop has quietly posted a similar statue based on Batwoman, available for pre-order now and shipping to consumers in August. Like the Shipp/Flash statue, this Batwoman — which costs around $50 — is based on the character’s look in “Elseworlds,” the three-night crossover event that introduced Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) to The CW’s DC Universe. Rose is currently filming the pilot for a Batwoman stand-alone series now. The idea is, if it gets ordered to series, for Batwoman to debut at midseason in early 2020.

That would, at least in the minds of fans, make Batwoman the replacement for Arrow, which is ending after ten episodes next year. The series is expected to air through the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and then end before 2020. A popular theory — and one that was popular before the end of the series was announced last month — is that Oliver Queen will sacrifice himself in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” to save the life of Barry Allen and, in turn, the multiverse. Batwoman is a character with a long history in the comics, and someone who has become increasingly popular since she was reintroduced in the year-long maxiseries 52 — but the statue is explicitly based on Rose’s take and branded as a DC TV statue.

“We’ll do a pilot for mid-season, whether it goes to series, I cannot tell you,” The CW President Mark Pedowitz said last year, before the end of Arrow was announced. “We have five [DC shows] on the air and just added a sixth night.”

The Batwoman statue is not the only DC TV statue available via the WB Shop: the Earth-X versions of Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh) and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) are also available, although at a mugh higher price point than the $50 WB is asking for Batwoman.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. Arrow airs on Monday nights at 9. The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8. Supergirl airs on Sundays at 8. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is set for a Fall 2019 release; usually the crossovers take place at the end of November/beginning of December.

