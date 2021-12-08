Batwoman Fans React to Ryan Wilder’s Cameo in The Flash’s “Armageddon, Part 4”

The Flash‘s “Armageddon” event continued on Tuesday night, giving fans the latest look at a crossover between The CW’s Arrowverse of shows. One of the most surprising aspects of the event has been the inclusion of Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), who has yet to formally cross paths with any of the other Arrowverse characters in the present day. Spoilers for Season 8, Episode 4 of The Flash, “Armageddon, Part 4”, below! Only look if you want to know! Instead, Part 4 of “Armageddon” jumped forward a decade into a potential future, where Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) had manipulated events so he could become The Flash instead of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin).

This potential future provided a bit of an inkling into what might have been in store for Ryan, with her revealing at Eobard and Iris West’s (Candice Patton) engagement party that she and Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) were married — with Iris being the maid of honor at the wedding — and were considering having a child. Later on in the episode, Ryan and Iris had a heart-to-heart, with Ryan revealing that she and Sophie were planning to adopt.

“I think one of the most special scenes in ‘Armageddon’ coming up is a scene that involves Batwoman and one other character that shall remain nameless,” The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace said in a recent interview. “I believe it’s the kind of scene our audience has been waiting years to see and we finally got it. I can’t wait to share it with the audience. I can’t wait!”

Given how Batwoman is still in the early stages with a potential Ryan/Sophie romance, the idea that “Wildmoore” are endgame in this potential future set fans ablaze. Here are just a few reactions to those reveals.

Nah, cause I need Iris and Ryan to keep in contact when all of this is set back. #TheFlashArmageddon #theflash #batwoman — (^-^)v (@SkullzSugar) December 8, 2021

Me: #wildmoore are together and going to start a family I'm so happy

Also Me:Remembering this timeline most likely going to be erase#TheFlash #Batwoman pic.twitter.com/gM26irjNfb — Jamie Byrd (@leeleelayla5102) December 8, 2021

Ryan really showed up just to say #Wildmoore Endgame and then got yeeted back to Gotham 😭 #Batwoman #TheFlashArmageddon — Steph (@akilah1595) December 8, 2021

SOPHIE AND RYAN ARE HAVING A BABY AND IRIS WAS THEIR MAID OF HONOR AT THEIR WEDDING OH GODDDD #theflash #TheFlashArmageddon #westallen #BATWOMAN pic.twitter.com/pzRInzBva1 — َ JOJO BIRTH (@ungodlywests) December 8, 2021

Iris & Ryan being each other’s maid of honor is ICONIC!!! #TheFlash #Batwoman — ✹ (@dcmmcu) December 8, 2021

