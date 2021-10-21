Batwoman: “Freeze” Preview Released

The CW has released a new preview for “Freeze”, the third episode of Batwoman‘s third season. As the title suggests, the episode is expected to feature a new character taking on the gimmick of Mr. Freeze, after his cold gun is among the Batman villain trophies that were unleashed on Gotham in the Season 2 finale. Mr. Freeze was previously alluded to in the Arrowverse leading up to the 2018 “Elseworlds” crossover, which ultimately showed Victor Fries’ wife, Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell), among the escapees in Arkham Asylum. It remains to be seen if any of this storyline will be acknowledged in “Freeze”, or will just decide to focus on a new character taking on the mantle.

Elsewhere, the preview also showcases the new family dynamic between Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and her birth family, Jada Jet (Robin Givens) and Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan). With the confirmation that Jada is Ryan’s birth mother, it’s safe to assume that that rapport will go into some interesting directions.

“If I had to even say how I would feel, the first thing I would want to know is, ‘Why did you give me up?’” Leslie said in an interview shortly after the Season 2 finale. “So, I think that there’s always going to be that thought in the back of Ryan’s head, but I think that to know that there’s any person that she’s blood related to still alive that she could find, I think it would be very important to her. I think that her having a mom, a mother-daughter relationship with someone is very important for Ryan. So, I know that that’s probably going to be a huge part of her focus for next season, figuring out if Alice is lying. And if Alice is telling the truth, then finding out where her mother is.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Freeze” below!

“LEFT OUT IN THE COLD – An unfortunate incident in downtown Gotham alerts Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and the Bat Team that another missing trophy has made its way into the wrong hands. Meanwhile, a new member of the Jet family surfaces when Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan) makes a not-so-subtle entrance, interrupting a very personal moment between Ryan and Jada (Robin Givens). Back on the streets, cryogenics is the name of the game and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) reminds everyone she’s a badass, especially in the middle of life-threatening situations. Batwing (Camrus Johnson) must decide if he’s ready to suit up again, and at Mary’s (Nicole Kang) clinic, the Hippocratic Oath forces a strained sisterly moment between Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and the new doc. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu.”