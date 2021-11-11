Batwoman: “How Does Your Garden Grow?” Photos Released

The CW has released a batch of photos for “How Does Your Garden Grow?”, the sixth episode of Batwoman‘s third season. As the title suggests, the episode is expected to tee up the eventual debut of Pamela Isley / Poison Ivy (Bridget Regan). This week’s episode set the stage for that pretty significantly, both by revealing that Pamela and Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena) were college sweethearts before Ivy was experimented on and turned evil, and by heavily hinting that Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) has now been infected by the Poison Ivy vines. Whether or not that factors into the greenhouse setting shown in the photos remains to be seen.

Regan’s Poison Ivy is described as former botany student of Gotham University described as a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right, even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m super excited about the Poison Ivy storyline. There’s a huge facet of it that we haven’t revealed to the press that will be really fun for the audience to participate in,” Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries recently revealed to TVLine. “We do a combination of staying true to the Poison Ivy canon and what we normally do, which is put our own spin on it. It’s a major story arc of the season, and we make it really really hard on Batwoman.”

You can check out the synopsis for “How Does Your Garden Grow?” below, and keep scrolling to check out the photos from the episode!

“TANGLED UP IN YOU – An unnerving discovery in a garden shed sends Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena) rushing to Ryan (Javicia Leslie) to ensure the city is on high alert. Her terrifying theory – a Bat Trophy has entangled a new host, and her thorny ways are weaving their way through Gotham. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is suspiciously eager to help the Bat Team (Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson), and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) seeks vengeance for an incident involving her sister. Robert Duncan directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy and Natalie Abrams.”

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “How Does Your Garden Grow?” will air on November 17th.

Batwoman and Batwing

Batwoman and Batwing

Renee

Luke and Alice

Mary

The Bat Team

Ryan and Luke