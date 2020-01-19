Alice’s Hope for Kate Revealed in New Batwoman Clip

Batwoman returns Sunday night after the Multiverse-changing “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover mega-event, and while some things about the Arrowverse have changed – hello, Earth-Prime! – some things remain the same and that includes Alice’s diabolical and rather mad plans for her twin sister, Kate Kane. The villainous Alice enacted the thrust of her plan in Batwoman‘s midseason finale when she killed stepmother Catherine Hamilton-Kane and pinned it on Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott), but a new clip from tonight’s upcoming midseason premiere reveals exactly what Alice (Rachel Skarsten) hoped to accomplish.

In the clip from TV Line, Rachel has a deranged tea party with Mouse (Same Littlefield) at Catherine’s grave and explains that she hopes that Catherine’s death and their father’s incarceration will drive Kate to her, making her part of the unstable little family Alice and Mouse have created for themselves. Unfortunately for Alice, Mouse quickly debunks that idea and calls into question Alice’s entire strategy by noting that for Kate, Alice is just someone in need of saving. You can check out the official synopsis for “How Queer Everything is Today” below.

AFTERMATH — While Gotham busies itself reacting to Batwoman’s (Ruby Rose) awkward encounter, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) celebrates her ultimate act of vengeance with Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield). A devastated Mary (Nicole Kang) focuses on Jacob Kane’s (Dougray Scott) trial, while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) seeks advice about her love life from someone unexpected. As they tackle the newest threat to Gotham, Luke (Camrus Johnson) prioritizes protecting Batwoman’s secret, and Kate must decide what she is willing to do to honor Batwoman’s identity…and her own. Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by Caroline Dries.

Of course, while some things remain the same, fans can expect that “How Queer Everything is Today!” will also reveal some shifts in Batwoman‘s reality in this post-“Crisis” world as well. It’s something that Arrowverse executive producer Marc Guggenheim explained to TV Line that Batwoman can expect some serious “what the f*ck” moments moving forward.

“We have now put into our universe a new mystery which is: What does this post-Crisis universe look like [for each show]?” Guggenheim said. “I know, for example, what they’re doing on Batwoman and it’s friggin’ awesome, with some unbelievable, ‘What the f*ck?!’ kind of moments. In addition to the heart and emotion, the ‘what the f*ck?! is, in my mind, what the Arrowverse is all about.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “How Queer Everything is Today” debuts Sunday, January 19.

What do you think the post-“Crisis” Batwoman looks like? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.