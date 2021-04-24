Batwoman "I'll Give You A Clue" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the synopsis for "I'll Give You A Clue", the thirteenth episode of Batwoman's second season. The episode is set to air on Sunday, May 9th, and will see a foe from Sophie's (Meagan Tandy) past draw not only Sophie, but Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Mary (Nicole Kang), and Luke (Camrus Johnson) into things. The past will also factor into Jacob's (Dougray Scott) story as well, with the episode description noting that he continues to revisit the past. You can check out the full episode synopsis for yourself below.

"GAME NIGHT - When Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must face a foe from her rookie days with The Crows, Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Mary (Nicole Kang), and Luke (Camrus Johnson) are also pulled into the villain's game. Meanwhile, the tables turn on Alice (Rachel Skarsten) when she finds herself in dire circumstances, and Jacob (Dougray Scott) continues to revisit the past. Marshall Virtue directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Natalie Abrams."

Thus far this season of Batwoman has seen some major surprises unfold. Not only did the episode kick off with a new hero taking up the Batwoman mantle when Ryan found the Batsuit in the wake of Kate Kane's presumed death, but recent episodes also let the audience in on something the characters haven't yet become privy to: Kate didn't die in the plane crash in the season opener. Instead, Kate, now played by Krypton's Wallis Day, has been held captive.

"We have the Bat Team and all of Kate's loved ones looking for her for the first half of the season, and they definitively learn that she's dead so that they can now close the book on Kate and grieve," Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries said in a previous interview. "But the audience is let in on this huge secret that she's alive, and that then propels these two parallel stories moving on to the second half of our season which [are]: the Bat Team coalescing without Kate, and Kate going through her mysterious journey as will unfold as the season goes on."

As for what happens with Ryan when Kate returns, Dries said in that same interview that Ryan will go through her own journey to believe in herself.

"Seeing Ryan grow into the Batsuit has been priority one from a storytelling point of view, and it's been a beautiful journey so far witnessing Ryan take on that mantle, and she's proven to the city by episode 8 that she is Batwoman," Dries explained. "She belongs in the suit. And when Kate comes back, and when they discover Kate's back, that confidence will be rattled a little bit, and she'll start to wonder, "Well, where do I fit?" And so while the city believes in her, full-heartedly, Ryan will go through her own journey of learning to believe in herself, and that's really something we focus on towards the latter part of season two."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. "I'll Give You A Clue" airs May 9th.