Batwoman: New Season 3 Trailer Released at DC FanDome

DC FanDome 2021 took place on Saturday, showcasing the latest in movies, TV shows, comics, video games, and more from the DC Comics universe. Among them is The CW’s Batwoman, which just debuted its third season this past week. It’s safe to say that the series has upped the ante in its latest batch of episodes, putting Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) against iconic villains such as Mad Hatter and Killer Croc. In a tease for what’s to come, the series’ cast and crew debuted a new trailer

at DC FanDome, which highlights the reluctant partnership between Batwoman and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) in Season 3.

Season 3 sees Ryan and the Bat Team of Luke Fox / Batwing (Camrus Johnson), Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang), and Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) hunting down the lost artifacts of Batman villains, with the reluctant help of Alice (Rachel Skarsten). The new season also includes Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena), Jada Jett (Robin Givens), Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan), and Pamela Isley / Posion Ivy (Briget Regan).

“So freaking epic,” Leslie said of the storyline in an interview shortly after the Season 2 finale. “Like literally a lot of your epic Batman villains, we have all of their weapons and they’ve all been released into the river and people are going to find [them] and you’re going to find the effects that these weapons have on these normal Gotham citizens and then becoming like these supervillains, and it’s just going to be so much fun. I can’t wait! I’m excited because we’re about to start shooting season 3 and I can’t wait to read the scripts and to see where it goes.”

There’s also the lingering question of Ryan’s biological mother, who was confirmed to be alive by Alice in the Season 2 finale.

“I think I always had a feeling when we started this season that we never addressed Ryan’s biological parents and that would always end up being something that gets addressed in a very tricky Gotham way,” Leslie said earlier this year. “Now that we know that there is a possibility or maybe just it is the truth that Ryan’s mother, her biological mother is still alive, I just am so excited for Season 3 because this is just a whole [new] world that we’ll be able to enter.”

Season 3 of Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW.