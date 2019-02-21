‘Batwoman’: David Nutter Steps Down From Directing Pilot

Ahead of the reported production start date of the Batwoman pilot next month, the show has lost its initial director. According to a new report from The Wrap, David Nutter has left his post due to personal reasons. The director is best known for directing a few episodes of Game of Thrones, including the infamous “Red Wedding” episode.

In a separate report from Variety, The CW has reportedly tapped Marcos Siega (The Vampire Diaries) to take over the director’s chair. Nutter will still stay on board as a producer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Included with the change directors was news that Dougray Scott had been cast to play Colonel Jake Kane, the father of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose). Scott had originally been tapped to play Wolverine in Fox’s X-Men franchise but had to pass because of his role in Mission: Impossible II. Most recently, he appeared in AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead.

Though plot details remain scarce when it comes to Batwoman, Rose is ecstatic to be in such a prominent superhero role. The actor previously revealed her excitement when she first got the call she had been cast as the Gotham-based vigilante.

“I get to be Batwoman,” Rose said when she was first cast in the role. “I feel like the reason I kept getting so emotional was because growing up watching TV I never saw someone on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero. I’ve always had this saying, well not me, Oscar Wilde, which is ‘be yourself because everyone else is taken’ and so I always lived by that motto and the second motto when I came into the industry was ‘be the person that you needed when you were younger’ and I feel like one motto sort of led me to the other and I just kept crying about it.”

Are you looking forward to Batwoman? If these decide to introduce some of the villains from Batman’s rogue’s gallery, which bad guys do you hope make the cut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

As of now, Batwoman has yet to get ordered to series although The CW president Mark Pedowitz has teased a full season order for the show.