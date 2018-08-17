‘Batwoman’ Star Ruby Rose Deactivates Twitter and Instagram Comments

While there’s been plenty of positive buzz around Ruby Rose‘s casting as Batwoman, but it seems she’s had to make some changes on social media due to the reaction.

Rose’s Twitter account has been deactivated completely. While Rose is still active on Instagram, she also shut down her comments on Instagram posts and hasn’t addressed it on that service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before leaving Twitter, Rose wrote about the backlash her casting received before announcing her departure from the social media platform:

“Where on earth did “Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be batwoman” come from – has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with “she’s too gay” how do y’all flip it like that? I didn’t change.”

Rose is thrilled at getting to play Batwoman in the Arrowverse, and it’s a role that is important for her to get right.

“I get to be Batwoman,” Rose said. “I feel like the reason I kept getting so emotional was because growing up watching TV I never saw someone on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero. [Tearing up] I said I wouldn’t do that and I’ve always had this saying, well not me, Oscar Wilde, which is ‘be yourself because everyone else is taken’ and so I always lived by that motto and the second motto when I came into the industry was ‘be the person that you needed when you were younger’ and I feel like one motto sort of led me to the other and I just kept crying about it.”

The character has been a fan favorite in the comics and debuted in the comics much like she will on The CW. She first surfaced in the 52 weekly series (specifically Week #7), and once fans saw her costume, they couldn’t get enough. However, it wouldn’t be until Greg Rucka and J.H. Williams III’s take on the character that she would really gain a foundation, as the duo filled out the character’s history with some gorgeous visuals to boot.

Since then the character of Kate Kane has been an important part of the DCU, most recently playing a big role in leading Batman’s newest team of Gotham protectors in Detective Comics, as well as holding down her own solo series.

Ruby Rose’s Batwoman will debut on the big Arrowverse crossover this year, which will include The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl.