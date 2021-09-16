Batwoman: Season 3 Poster Released

We’re just a matter of weeks away from the return of Batwoman, with the hit The CW series poised to debut its third season in mid-October. Fans have been intrigued to see exactly what this new batch of episodes holds for Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), and luckily, we’ve started to get an inkling, with the Season 3 trailer being released earlier this week. If that wasn’t enough, the network has also released a poster for the new season, which shows Ryan standing outside of the gates of Arkham Asylum, a nod to the show’s new quest recovering artifacts from previous Batman villains, which were accidentallly released in Gotham in the Season 2 finale.

“So freaking epic,” Leslie said of the storyline in an interview shortly after the Season 2 finale. “Like literally a lot of your epic Batman villains, we have all of their weapons and they’ve all been released into the river and people are going to find [them] and you’re going to find the effects that these weapons have on these normal Gotham citizens and then becoming like these supervillains, and it’s just going to be so much fun. I can’t wait! I’m excited because we’re about to start shooting season 3 and I can’t wait to read the scripts and to see where it goes.”

As has been revealed over the past few months, the new season will see the introduction of multiple new characters onto the show, including Jada Jet (Robin Givens), Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan), Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena), and Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy (Bridget Regan). Some have already begun to speculate that Jada could be the birth mother of Leslie’s Ryan Wilder, whose fate was teased in the Season 2 finale.

“I think I always had a feeling when we started this season that we never addressed Ryan’s biological parents and that would always end up being something that gets addressed in a very tricky Gotham way,” Leslie added. “Now that we know that there is a possibility or maybe just it is the truth that Ryan’s mother, her biological mother is still alive, I just am so excited for Season 3 because this is just a whole [new] world that we’ll be able to enter.”

“If I had to even say how I would feel, the first thing I would want to know is, ‘Why did you give me up?’” Leslie said. “So, I think that there’s always going to be that thought in the back of Ryan’s head, but I think that to know that there’s any person that she’s blood related to still alive that she could find, I think it would be very important to her. I think that her having a mom, a mother-daughter relationship with someone is very important for Ryan. So, I know that that’s probably going to be a huge part of her focus for next season, figuring out if Alice is lying. And if Alice is telling the truth, then finding out where her mother is.”

Season 3 of Batwoman will premiere on Wednesday, October 13th, at 9/8c on The CW.