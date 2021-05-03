Batwoman Recap: Everything You Missed in "Initiate Self-Destruct"

✖

Season 2 of Batwoman is now operating on a different status quo — not only is the series airing an hour later than usual, following new episodes of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, but it has been teeing up some truly unexpected storylines in the back half of its season. This week's installment was absolutely no exception, with a number of bombshells — including an explosive ending — that's definitely a lot to unpack. If you need to catch up on the most essential details and storylines from Batwoman's latest episode, we're here to help. Here are the biggest reveals and Easter eggs from "Initiate Self-Destruct." Obviously, spoilers for Season 2, Episode 12 of Batwoman, "Initiate Self-Destruct", below! Only look if you want to know!

Black Mask monologues to Enigma and Kate Kane, the latter of whom is still heavily bandaged up. Black Mask places a mask — a replica made of the face of his daughter — onto Kate, and Enigma triggers her into forgetting all of her memories. Kate then "becomes" Roman's daughter, Circe Sionis.

Alice tries to sneak out after a night of hooking up with Ocean, but members of the False Face Society show up and beat them both up, kidnapping Ocean.

Sophie further investigates whether or not Ryan is really Batwoman, and butts heads with Agent Tavaroff. She then gets into an argument with Jacob about The Crows trying to test and identify a sample of Batwoman's DNA. Sophie turns on the Bat-signal and meets with Batwoman, who is more focused on finding Angelique.

Luke and Mary become worried about Batwoman's identity being unveiled, but Ryan decides to scout out Angelique's location first. She finds Alice torturing the False Face Society members in Ocean's apartment, and they each reveal why they're looking for Angelique and Ocean. The two of them reluctantly agree to team up, and drive in the Batmobile to the location Alice believes both Angelique and Ocean are being held captive. Angelique and Ocean are held at gunpoint to make Snakebite, and Alice and Batwoman begin to fight through the goons. Batwoman realizes that Alice is in love with Ocean, which only makes the mission a bit more personal. After they talk more about their personal MOs, Batwoman handcuffs Alice in place and goes into the warehouse alone.

Kate — as Circe — stops by Alice and holds her at knifepoint, asking for Batwoman's location. One of the False Faces shoots Ocean, but Batwoman shows up and saves them both — only for Kate to arrive and the two of them to fight. Alice shows up and fights alongside Batwoman, ending with "Circe" holding Alice in a chokehold. Alice tries to appeal to Batwoman, revealing that she does remember murdering her mom, but Ryan walks away.

Sophie later visits the Crows' DNA lab to try to destroy the DNA sample, but doesn't have any luck. Mary goes to the Crows' headquarters and sneaks in a device that can help Sophie destroy the DNA profile. From Jacob's computer, Sophie discovers that the Crows have the profiles listed anonymously, and she initially doubts whether destroying all of those profiles would be worth protecting Batwoman, but she does it anyway. Sophie later discovers the Snakebite hiding in Jacob's desk.

Mary brings Jacob to her new and improved clinic, but he begins to point out flaws in her setup. She doesn't care anyway, since it's just a distraction while Sophie scrubs the DNA profile. Sophie later visits Mary at the clinic, and tells her about the Snakebite.

Angelique visits Ryan and asks her to go into Witness Protection with her, but she refuses and they part ways.

Alice wakes up held prisoner in Sionis' mansion, with "Circe" by his side. He almost has "Circe" kill Alice, but decides he has another purpose for her instead.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.