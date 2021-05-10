Batwoman Recap: Everything You Missed in "I'll Give You a Clue"

✖

Batwoman fans have had a lot of reasons to be excited for the remainder of Season 2 — the ongoing journey of Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) coming into her own as Batwoman, the recent return of Kate Kane (Wallis Day) as a brainwashed pawn of Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge), and a number of storylines involving the series' other cast members. This week's installment of The CW's series was definitely no exception, with the promise of the live-action debut of both Arthur Brown/Cluemaster (Rick Miller) and Stephanie Brown (Morgan Kohan), the latter of whom has donned several heroic mantles in the pages of DC Comics. If you need to catch up on the most essential details and storylines from Batwoman's latest episode, we're here to help. Here are the biggest reveals and Easter eggs from "I'll Give You a Clue." Obviously, spoilers for Season 2, Episode 13 of Batwoman, "I'll Give You a Clue", below! Only look if you want to know!

Five years ago, Sophie is on her first day as a Crows officer, and helps apprehend and jail Arthur Brown/Cluemaster, a villain who lays out elaborate riddles. In the present day, Cluemaster breaks his way out of prison. Meanwhile, Batwoman fights a number of False Face goons, trying to track down the location of Black Mask, but is stopped by Tavaroff and his agents. Batwoman chastizes the Crows for ruining her plan and leaves.

Sophie has a girl's night with Mary to celebrate her five-year anniversary with the Crows, which Ryan eventually joins in on. The night turns into a game of Never Have I Ever, which accidentally leads to Sophie awkwardly insinuating that Ryan is Batwoman. After they find a venomous caterpillar in the bottle of alcohol, they realize that it's the first in a string of clues from Cluemaster. As Sophie reveals, Cluemaster was the disgruntled host of the game show Quiz Bowl who went on a murder spree, leaving clues to law enforcement along the way, and he's returned to try to get revenge on Sophie for solving his puzzles. Ryan discovers a hidden symbol on the bottle of alcohol, which leads them to an abandoned hunting range. As Sophie reveals, she didn't actually solve Cluemaster's initial puzzle — another girl who called in to the Crows tipline did.

They then discover a girl being held captive in a glass box — Stephanie Brown, Cluemaster's daughter. They try to solve Cluemaster's latest puzzle to free Stephanie, shooting a series of colored targets in the right order until she's freed. They give her the antidote, but she reveals a code written across her body — another puzzle. Stephanie reveals that she was the one who solved Cluemaster's original puzzle, and that his endgame is to kill Sophie. They bring Luke in, and after the two of them flirt, they begin to decode the pattern, while Sophie, Mary, and Ryan go to the set of Quiz Bowl. They accidentally step on an explosive plate, triggering a series of video messages from Cluemaster. They begin to answer questions about Gotham villains, which mention The Riddler, Poison Ivy, and other villains. After they answer all of the questions, they get 45 extra minutes to stop the explosive plate. Sophie argues that the only way the games can end are if she dies — and reveals that she knows Ryan is Batwoman. Ryan tells Sophie how to get into the Batcave and get a weapon they'll need to escape. Ryan and Mary debate whether or not they can really trust Sophie, and Mary reveals that Sophie told her that Jacob is on Snakebite. Sophie arrives with the Batwoman weapon, which Ryan uses as a grappling hook to help herself and Mary escape the plate just before it explodes.

Stephanie eventually cracks the code and realizes that the Quiz Bowl is really a decoy, knocking out Luke and visiting her childhood home. Cluemaster visits her (while wearing his comic-accurate costume), and she reveals that she was the one who solved his very first puzzle. He drops a smoke bomb, knocking her out with gas, and locking them both in a car filled with poisonous gas. Luke arrives just in time and saves Stephanie. Cluemaster survives and is taken to the hospital, and Stephanie and Luke talk about what her next step forward is, and they kiss.

Jacob injects himself with Snakebite while at the park that Beth and Kate used to love. Meanwhile, Alice gets tortured by Black Mask and Circe, who are trying to get her to reveal Batwoman's real name. Alice escapes the torture device, which was slicing underneath her fingernails, and knocks out Circe. Alice calls Jacob, asking for him to rescue her, but he believes he's still hallucinating. Circe captures Alice again, and the two of them bicker until Circe reveals her identity to Alice — and, by extension, Black Mask's identity. Black Mask tortures Alice again, and Alice reveals that she knows both of their identities, and offers to give Circe a new face. Sionis reluctantly accepts, and Alice makes Circe a new face — but when Sionis leaves the room, Alice doubts whether or not Circe's identity is legit. Alice puts the new face on Circe's face — and she realizes that she's Kate.

Jacob is brought to Mary's clinic, where the Snakebite is making him convulse.

Ryan and Sophie have a drink, and Sophie reveals how she found out about the Batwoman secret. Sophie promises that she'll keep Ryan's identity a secret, and hopes that the two of them will be able to trust each other.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.