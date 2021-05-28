Batwoman: "Rebirth" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released a synopsis for "Rebirth", the sixteenth episode of Batwoman's second season. While plot details are relatively scarce, we do know that the episode is expected to feature a storyline involving Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang), which will further test their relationship as friends and roommates. You can check out the synopsis below.

"CAN’T LET IT GO – When a familiar foe descends upon Gotham, Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Mary (Nicole Kang) find they must rely on each other more than ever. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has a has a new mission – and gets an unexpected ally to join her. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy and Camrus Johnson. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen."

"I'm especially excited to see this new relationship happen, in the wake of Mary dealing with this mysterious disappearance, and how she decides to sort of take it and take it hard," Kang previously explained during the show's DC FanDome panel last year. "She's been a person who, I think, is always looking for family, is always looking for community, is always looking for somebody to see her. Which is, I think, a huge source of why the clinic exists for her, there are just much deeper personal reasons for that. And I think Mary and Ryan sort of have that in common, perhaps, which is why I think Mary really looks to Ryan, in this way."

Meanwhile, the episode is also expected to bring about a "new mission" for Alice (Rachel Skarsten). Whether or not that's tied to the fact that she's the only one who knows that Kate Kane (Wallis Day) is alive and has been brainwashed into working for Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge) remains to be seen.

"We have the Bat Team and all of Kate's loved ones looking for her for the first half of the season, and they definitively learn that she's dead so that they can now close the book on Kate and grieve, but the audience is let in on this huge secret that she's alive," showrunner Caroline Dries explained in an interview earlier this year, "and that then propels these two parallel stories moving on to the second half of our season which [are]: the Bat Team coalescing without Kate, and Kate going through her mysterious journey as will unfold as the season goes on."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. "Rebirth" will air on July 13th.