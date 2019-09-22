Batwoman Episode Titles Tease a Tragic Backstory for Kate Kane

After she debuted in last year’s “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover, Kate Kane’s (Ruby Rose) solo story is set to be told onscreen in the upcoming Batwoman TV show. We’re still finding out exactly what the series will cover, and a new series of details might give us a clue. SpoilerTV recently uncovered the titles for the fifth, sixth, and seventh episodes of the show’s first season, which seem to hint at some pretty emotional content.

Episode 1×05: “Mine Is a Long and Sad Tale”

Episode 1×06: “I’ll Be Judge, I’ll Be Jury”

Episode 1×07: “Tell Me the Truth”

Of course, there’s always a chance that “Mine Is a Long and Sad Tale” could be about somebody other than Kate, especially since her backstory with her sexuality and the military is expected to be covered earlier on in the show. The title is the same as a line in Lewis Carroll’s “The Mouse Tale”, which certainly seems to hint that it could be about the season’s Big Bad, Red Alice (Rachel Skarsten) In the comics, Alice is a codename used by Elizabeth Kane, Kate’s presumed-dead twin sister. Early on in Kate’s life, Elizabeth and her mother are presumed dead after a terrorist kidnapping gone wrong. Elizabeth, traumatized after what happened in her youth, molds herself after Alice from Alice in Wonderland. Years later, Kate and Elizabeth cross paths as Batwoman and Red Alice, and Kate eventually learns the truth about their real relationship. With all of that in mind, it’ll be interesting to see if any of that backstory (or the show’s own twist on it) are revealed in that episode.

As it stands, Batwoman is expected to flip the script on what fans already know about Kate Kane, as the series will follow her pre-“Elseworlds” days as a hero.

“It’s actually really fun,” executive producer Sarah Schechter told reporters last month of the series’ structure. “I kind of wish we could do it on every show because you get to kind of just be with the character and not have to have all of the explanation and introduce the world and you really just get, sort of, a flavor of who they are. Then you can kind of go back in and fill it. I wish we could just honestly, it’s a great way to do it because it’s less pressure than ‘Here’s the world. Here’s all the people. We are going to tell you everything you need to know in 42 minutes and go.’”

“So it was actually a great advantage to be able to do that, I think, in this show because then it also meant, when we did the pilot, we could really because I think this cast is incredible and it was fun to be able to spend time with everyone,” Schechter continued. “And I think, if we hadn’t known Kate a little bit, it would be harder to have the bandwidth to do that.”

Batwoman will premiere Sunday, October 6th at 8/7c on The CW.