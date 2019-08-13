Batwoman Star Ruby Rose Reveals Her Favorite Comics as a Kid

During the Television Critics Association tour in Los Angeles last week, Batwoman star Ruby Rose opened up about which comics were her favorites growing up — and, perhaps unsurprisingly, the characters in them appear on The CW. Somewhat more surprisingly, maybe, they don’t appear in the Arrowverse (the interconnected, shared universe that also includes Batwoman, Supergirl, and other related series on the network). Instead, Rose — who has said before the she did grow up enjoying Batman, so don’t feel too bad — said that her favorites were Archie Digest comics — those thick little books chock full of adventures from Riverdale and beyond.

When Batwoman premieres in October, Rose will share the airwaves with Riverdale, a dark, sexy reinvention of the Archie Comics she grew up reading, which features a combination of hot young talent like KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart, and former teen heartthrobs like Molly Ringwald and Skeet Ulrich. The series has consistently been one of The CW’s best performers across basically every digital platform since its first season hit Netflix. It has spawned a sister series on Netflix (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as well as a direct spinoff in the form of the upcoming Katy Keene, which will see Ashleigh Murray reprise her role as Josie McCoy.

“I was big on Ninja Turtles, and Archie was my big thing,” Rose told reporters. “I had a very limited, I will say, comic book store. Okay? I love Batman. I didn’t discover Batwoman until many, many years later but, yeah, I mean, of course, the movies and the comics.”

When quizzed on the choice of Archie, Rose replied, “You’ve got a whole book. Like, it was such value for money, you know….And I only got to buy one comic. So I was, like, ‘Well, this is thick.’ And I would read Archie every week, whereas if I got Batman, I was, like, ‘And I’m done, and now I’ve got to wait a week.’”

