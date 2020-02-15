Batwoman: Beth Meets Alice in “Take Your Choice” Scene

Batwoman‘s midseason premiere—and first episode back following the world-changing events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” — came with a major surprise for not only the titular heroine, but fans as well. Somehow, between the destruction of the previous Multiverse and the creation of the new Earth-Prime a version of Beth Kane from another reality survived, ending up part of the new reality. That meant that Earth-Prime was now the home of both a “good” Beth and an “evil” Beth—the one that calls herself Alice. Unfortunately, it was made clear pretty quickly that there are big issues with having two of a kind in this brave new world and in a clip from Sunday’s upcoming episode of Batwoman, it’s made clear that only one can survive even as Alice meets Beth for the first time.

In a new scene from the upcoming “Take Your Choice” shared by Entertainment Weekly, it’s clear that only one version of Beth Kane can live while the other has to die. While Beth and Luke Fox try to figure out ways to slow down Beth’s decline and imminent demise, Alice shows up unexpectedly and declares “You are not me,” upon seeing Beth.

Based on just the brief moments in that clip, things don’t look particularly good not only for either Beth or Alice (both played by Rachel Skarsten) but for Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) as well. As Beth notes, it’s pretty clear that one Beth Kane has to die and it’s not something that Kate is willing to entertain. That’s probably not a huge surprise for fans as Kate’s relationship with her sister as well as her guilt about not being able to save her in the accident years ago and her guilt at not knowing she was alive all these years is deep and powerful. There’s also the matter of the “good” Beth offering Kate a chance at a relationship with her twin that Alice simply doesn’t is likely something that Kate is ready to let go of. It’s all a set up for what promises to be a complicated and painful choice, as teased in the official episode synopsis below.

TWO’S A CROWD – As Kate (Ruby Rose) is pulled between two sisters, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) are tasked with finding the cause behind Beth’s debilitating headaches. A visitor delivers some good news to Jacob (Dougray Scott), while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) takes her new role to the extreme and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) makes a devastating discovery. Tara Miele directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert.

How things ultimately shake out with the Beth/Alice situation is also something that could have important ramifications across the entire Arrowverse. While not exactly the same situation, the last moments of last week’s episode of The Flash, “Love Is a Battlefield” revealed that there’s something going on with possible “duplicates” of Harrison Wells as Nash Wells briefly sees a version of Harrison Wells, though he quickly disappears. If it turns out there really is more than one, the newest member of Team Flash may himself be in grave danger—though anything is possible in this brand new reality.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Take Your Choice” airs February 16.