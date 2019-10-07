Batwoman: Why Hush Returns to Gotham City

During Batwoman‘s panel at San Diego Comic-Con this summer fans got the major news that the major Batman villain Tommy Elliot, aka Hush, would appear in The CW series with the character getting a bit of an origin story. Last week, fans got their first look at the character in new photos along with the news that Gabriel Mann had been cast in the role. However, details about why Tommy appears has been left as a bit of a mystery but now, showrunner Caroline Dries explains why Tommy comes back to Gotham.

In an interview with Batwoman TV, Dries explained that when the character appears in the series’ third episode, it’s because he’s drawn back to Gotham by none other than Batwoman — or at least the belief of Gotham citizens that Batman is back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Tommy Elliot is the perfect villain for Episode Three, because if you saw on the pilot, Kate puts on the bat suit,” Dries says. “She’s going to put it on to scare the sh** out of Alice. Once Gotham is like ‘Batman’s back,’ there are consequences to that. And one of the consequences to having Batman back in Gotham is that all of the Batman villains are going to come back and try to kill him, and Tommy Elliot has a chip on his shoulder, as we’ll learn, for Bruce Wayne and Batman, so he comes back with a very heightened agenda.”

On Batwoman, Tommy is described as a childhood friend of Kate’s AWOL cousin who grew up to become a real estate mogul boasting easy charm and a friendly smile, but he does have that chip on his shoulder. It’s a background that’s a little different from the character’s DC Comics origins. In comics, Tommy Elliot/Hush was a doctor, not a real estate mogul. He was a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne’s, but he went down a far darker path than Bruce and was ultimately revealed to have tried to kill both of own parents in order to gain their wealth but wasn’t successful at that. When Bruce’s parents were murdered, Tommy became resentful of Bruce and his irrational grudge against his former friend only grew over time.

While it’s not clear if exactly how Hush develops on Batwoman, Dries has previously indicated that the character’s development will happen over the course of the first season so episode three may not be the only time we see Tommy during the season. He’s also not the only villain who will be making their way to the series. The CW also announced that Rachel Matthews will be guest starring as Magpie in Batwoman’s fourth episode. It’s unclear exactly how Magpie will fit into the story, but with Batwoman now looking out for Gotham, it’s sure to be interesting to see how it all plays out.

Are you excited for Tommy Elliot/Hush to appear on Batwoman? Let us know in the comments below.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.