Beebo Holiday Special Premiere Date Revealed by The CW

In May, The CW announced their fall programming scheduled and, much to the delight of Arrowverse fans, revealed the upcoming holiday special Beebo Saves Christmas. Now, with the fall schedule about kick-off, the network has announced new details for the eagerly-anticipated special as well as exactly when fans can expect everyone’s favorite loveable blue “Cuddle Me” plush to save the most festive of holidays. On Monday, The CW revealed that Beebo Saves Christmas will air on Wednesday, December 1 at 8/7c with an encore presentation of the special set to air on Tuesday, December 21 at 8/7c.



Beebo Saves Christmas is described as follows: “Everyone’s favorite fuzzy toy-turned furry god will once again be a hero as he tries to save Christmas in the all-new animated one-hour special Beebo Saves Christmas. When Sprinkles (voiced by Chris Kattan), an efficiency-obsessed elf, decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus (voiced by Ernie Hudson), Beebo (voiced by Ben Diskin) and his friends travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful. Also starring Kimiko Glenn as the voice of Tweebo, Yvette Nicole Brown as the voice of Turbo, Keith Ferguson as the voice of Fleabo, and Victor Garber as the narrator, Beebo Saves Christmas is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and is written by Matt Maala and Kevin Shinick and executive produced by Sam Register, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Phil Klemmer, Grainne Godfree, Marc Guggenheim, and Keto Shimizu.”



First debuting in the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 episode “Beebo the God of War”, Beebo was an instant fan-favorite. Since then, the character has made cameos on nearly every Arrowverse series but has never had his own special despite becoming a beloved part of the fandom. Now, with Beebo getting his own special, it’s very much in line with something Legends executive producer Phil Klemmer previously said about waiting for a “special moment” to bring Beebo out.



“Beebo is like one of those spices that you don’t want to use too much. You gotta wait for the special moment where you need to make it really pop,” showrunner Phil Klemmer explained in an interview in 2018. “I can’t promise anybody Beebo. Eventually, yeah sure. We’re in contract negotiations with his agent.”



Beebo Saves Christmas will debut on The CW on Wednesday, December 1st.



Are you excited for Beebo Saves Christmas? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!