DC Fan Tribute to Ben Affleck As Batman Goes Viral

As Warner Bros. moves on with their slate of DC entertainment, one thing’s for certain — Ben Affleck is out as Bruce Wayne. In the wake of WB announcing they’d be casting a new Caped Crusader, fans were quick to take to social media and pay respects to the outgoing DCEU star.

One fan tribute, from @moaningwaynes, has started going viral on Twitter as it shows Affleck’s two characters — Bruce Wayne and Batman — back to back in a poignant picture.

As of now, the latest iteration of the Dark Knight will show up in The Batman, due out June 2021. Kingsman helmer Matt Reeves will direct the movie, something he says will play on Batman’s iconic detective abilities.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves told THR. “He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been,” the filmmaker continued. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Aquaman is in theaters now. Other upcoming DC films include Shazam! April 5th, Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, and The Batman on June 25th, 2021.

Who do you think should fill Affleck’s role as Batman in the DCEU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

