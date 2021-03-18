Ben Affleck's The Batman: Joe Manganiello Reveals Why Deathstroke Hates Batman

✖

Joe Manganiello just revealed Slade’s primary motivation for that Deathstroke DC project that would have spiraled out of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Fans clearly want some more of that SnyderVerse content. At the top of that list is the Deathstroke series or movie where Manganiello’s character has to tangle with Ben Affleck’s Batman for a majority of the runtime. During some comments in the Q+A portion of a panel at Justice Con, the actor described what’s motivating Deathstroke in that project. As one would expect, his personal vendetta with the Caped Crusader is largely powered by family. The star has explained in the past that this would have been a more cerebral cat and mouse game between the vigilante and the assassin. So, the opportunities for storytelling are really fertile if Warner Bros. chose to pursue it.

“The way it was written at the time I read the script was that Batman was blamed by Slade for the death of his son,” Manganiello began. “Slate’s son gets killed. There were some events that led back to Bruce, led back to Batman. That he had a hand in it, that he was partially responsible for it. Slade blamed him. Word was on the street that Slade wanted to kill batman. That’s why he was summoned to Lex Luthor’s yacht and given a key piece of information to help with that as well. So that Slade could potentially get rid of Batman.”

An official description for the Snyder Cut is down below:

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

