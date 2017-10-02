‘Big Belly Burger’ Coming to National City in New Arrowverse Promo

Big Belly Burger is the fast food chain of choice for The Flash and Arrow, and in a new promo for The CW‘s Arrowverse shows the fictional chain is about to become Supergirl‘s favorite burger joint as well.

Released earlier today, the TV ad for Big Belly Burger serves as a promo for the upcoming “Super Season” of The CW shows. The promo ad uses footage from previous seasons of The Flash and Arrow showing various characters indulging in the DC Universe’s favorite burger joint, even if “grease and salt” might be the chain’s secret ingredients. You can check out the promo above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s worth noting in this clever ad, however, is that it notes the current and future locations of Big Belly Burger restaurants. As the clip points out, fans have only seen Big Belly Burger in Star and Central Cities while the eateries of choice for Supergirl in Earth-38 National City have included Noonan’s and the unnamed “alien bar.” It might be of special interest to Supergirl fans, then, that the ad notes there’s a Big Belly Burger “coming soon” to National City, potentially meaning that the Girl of Steel will be more closely integrated into the rest of the Arrowverse in the show’s third season especially with the big four-show crossover event said to be Supergirl-centered.

For those unfamiliar, Big Belly Burger is a DC Comics takeoff on Bob’s Big Boy with former DC Comics editor Andy Helfer filling the role of the “big boy” mascot. The fictional chain has appeared periodically, but is a regular establishment on Arrow and The Flash and now, maybe Supergirl as well.

Supergirl will premiere on October 9th at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by The Flash in the same timeslot on October 10th. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will follow The Flash this season, airing at 9 p.m. on Tuesdays. Arrow has moved to 9 p.m. on Thursdays.