Jane Levy Addresses Why She Should Play Batgirl

Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe star Jane Levy continues to be open to taking on the role of Barbara Gordon, a.k.a. Batgirl, in the DC Extended Universe.

Y’all keep askin if I am gonna play batgirl and I think it’s probably a good idea because I can do A LOT of pushups — Jane Levy (@jcolburnlevy) July 7, 2018

“Y’all keep askin if I am gonna play batgirl and I think it’s probably a good idea because I can do A LOT of pushups,” Levy wrote on Twitter. The post comes after Levy published a previous tweet saying she’s “down” to play the character in Birds of Prey.

Barbara Gordon is expected to make her DCEU debut in the Cathy Yan-directed project centered around Suicide Squad‘s Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie). Recent rumors pointed to the inclusion of Barbara, but not Batgirl — Umberto Gonzalez of The Wrap claimed Batgirl will not be appearing in Birds of Prey.

Other characters reportedly up for inclusion in the R-rated “girl-gang film,” as described by star-producer Robbie, include Black Canary, Huntress, Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and other famed female DC Comics characters.

Twitter users have used the platform to express support for Levy landing the role. If cast, the actress would presumably take part in Birds of Prey before headlining the Batgirl solo movie that once had The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron writer-director Joss Whedon attached.

Hey!!! — Jane Levy (@jcolburnlevy) July 8, 2018

You’ll be an awesome Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in the spirit of the animated series and the awesome work of Melissa Gilbert ! pic.twitter.com/YaDagDcC06 — Nico Praz (@NicoPraz) July 7, 2018

The bat signal is calling you. pic.twitter.com/K0hGfsDeC2 — Gene Aversa (@gene9892) July 7, 2018

My god you will be best bat girl!!?? pic.twitter.com/LVD2OHIvqI — Dinah Laurel Lance (The Real Black Canary) (@MsBlackcanary__) July 7, 2018

You and @MargotRobbie together would make a killer combo in any film, but BIRDS OF PREY as Batgirl and Harley? That’s an especially great pairing of talent and roles. I am so down for it. Plus J.K. Simmons would be your screen dad, Commissioner Gordon! Hell yeah. — Lawrence Lasky (@Larry_Lasky) July 7, 2018

Popular fancasts rarely happen but I hope you do get that role. — Mikee (@YoMikeeHey) July 8, 2018

