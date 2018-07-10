DC

Jane Levy Addresses Why She Should Play Batgirl

Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe star Jane Levy continues to be open to taking on the role of Barbara […]

Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe star Jane Levy continues to be open to taking on the role of Barbara Gordon, a.k.a. Batgirl, in the DC Extended Universe.

“Y’all keep askin if I am gonna play batgirl and I think it’s probably a good idea because I can do A LOT of pushups,” Levy wrote on Twitter. The post comes after Levy published a previous tweet saying she’s “down” to play the character in Birds of Prey.

Barbara Gordon is expected to make her DCEU debut in the Cathy Yan-directed project centered around Suicide Squad‘s Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie). Recent rumors pointed to the inclusion of Barbara, but not Batgirl — Umberto Gonzalez of The Wrap claimed Batgirl will not be appearing in Birds of Prey.

Other characters reportedly up for inclusion in the R-rated “girl-gang film,” as described by star-producer Robbie, include Black Canary, Huntress, Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and other famed female DC Comics characters.

Twitter users have used the platform to express support for Levy landing the role. If cast, the actress would presumably take part in Birds of Prey before headlining the Batgirl solo movie that once had The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron writer-director Joss Whedon attached.

