Birds of Prey Director Praises Early VOD Release Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

In light of the ongoing pandemic, unprecedented measures are being taken to liven up Hollywood in the face of a near-total shutdown. As the novel coronavirus spreads around the globe, theaters like Regal and AMC have closed indefinitely to contain the spread. This means any recently released film is hurting for profits, and that is why the director of Birds of Prey is happy to learn her blockbuster is heading to video-on-demand early.

The announcement was made official late yesterday, giving fans hope for seeing the Worlds of DC flick from home. It was then Cathy Yan shared her thoughts on the move as she thanked fans for all the support they’ve shown Birds of Prey so far.

“Woohoo! Birds of Prey will in fact be available for digital rental on March 24! Thanks to all the fans and supporters out there. I’m just happy people will be able to enjoy new and fun movies right now,” she shared.

For those who haven’t seen Birds of Prey, the film is definitely worth picking up. It hit theaters just over a month ago, and its focus on Harley Quinn was a major pull for fans. It houses an all-star cast featuring Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, and its take on heroines such as Black Canary went over well with fans.

Now, you will be able to watch Birds of Prey from home starting next week. You can check your usual provider to see how much the rental will cost in your area, but it will not be the only feature film adding to on-demand. Just yesterday, NBCUniversal announced it would bring several films to VOD amid the pandemic. Upcoming releases like Trolls World Tour will be available for rental at home as well as other films like The Hunt, Emma, and The Invisible Man.

Will you be checking out this Worlds of DC flick? What is on your quarantine binge list?