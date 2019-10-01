Birds of Prey Trailer Confirms Joker and Harley Broke Up

The call has come at last! Earlier today, the first trailer went live for Birds of Prey, and the DC Films project has wowed fans to start. The colorful trailer visits Harley Quinn and some new friends during a troubling period, and you could say things are particularly rough for the film’s lead. After all, the heroine is on her own following a bad break-up, and Harley Quinn is going to need time to heal her wounded heart.

As you can see above, the Birds of Prey trailer begins with a bang. Harley Quinn is back in action, and she is more headstrong than ever. Instead of hanging off the Joker, Harley is a free woman as this trailer confirms the two have broken up, and the vixen has to go through the stages of grief.

“The Joker and I broke up,” she admits. “I wanted a fresh start, but it turns out I wasn’t the only dame in Gotham looking for emancipation.”

As the trailer shows, Harley goes from being a girlfriend to being – well – just a friend. The reel follows the girl as she meets a group of ladies like Black Canary, Huntress, and more. The other characters are not shown as much, but Harley comes off as a star in each sequence. There’s little doubt she wants to keep busy rather than dwell on his big breakup, and a recent interview with screenwriter Christina Hodson says star Margot Robbie had specific reasons for putting Harley amongst friends in this film.

“Margot knew she wanted to tell a ‘Harley Quinn plus girls’ story,” Hodson explained. “That was kind of where she began with it. She knew she wanted a girl gang. She wanted Harley to have friends.”

This girl gang seems like it will be a formidable one, and it isn’t some organization the Joker can just take over. This band of unlikely friends will team up against all odds and even in the face of Harley’s heartbreak after a life-changing break up.

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.