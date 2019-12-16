New Birds of Prey Photos Released

Believe it or not, a brand new decade is just around the corner. 2020 will be here in just a couple of months and DC is kicking off the massive wave of comic book movies that are sure to arrive over the course of the next 10 years with Harley Quinn’s team-up film, Birds of Prey. Margot Robbie is returning to play Harley once again, this time with Cathy Yan directing a roster of beloved women from the pages of DC Comics. With the film just over a month away, arriving in early February, Total Film has released a few new images of Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey, as well as a magazine cover that features the cast.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Huntress in the film, which was written by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee). Jurnee Bell also stars in Birds of Prey as Black Canary, while Rosie Perez plays Renee Montoya and Ella Jay Basco plays Cassandra Cain. These four women, along with Robbie, make up the core cast of Birds of Prey.

Total Film featured all five of them together for a new magazine cover photo, which brought out all of the bright colors and that have dominated the marketing campaign for Birds of Prey, and will likely fill the frames of the movie itself. Take a look!

Along with the cover, three new photos from Birds of Prey were released, all of which focusing on Harley Quinn. The first of the group is a behind the scenes shot of Robbie in her full Harley attire.

“It’s really Harley’s story, as well as all of these women’s stories,” said director Cathy Yan. “And in a way their stories kind of echo each other. So when our title includes ‘The Emancipation of One Harley Quinn’ that is essentially the story that she goes on. We find her basically without the Joker at the beginning of the film, and through the film she learns that she doesn’t need anyone but herself. She doesn’t necessarily make friends with the other women, but they come together, and through that they all sort of emancipate themselves throughout the film. And of course, a really important relationship is her relationship with little Cass, as well.”

Harley Quinn is ultimately the focal point of the film, which makes sense given her overall popularity and journey throughout the live-action DC films. However, Robbie explained during a visit to the set of Birds of Prey that Harley will prove to be an unreliable narrator for the story.

“Harley is the narrator of the story. A very unreliable, erratic narrator, which is fun, but it also gives, I think, the audience an opportunity to kind of be inside her brain sometimes and see the world through her eyes at times,” she explained. “But really it’s about … I guess you’ll wait and see how well she does or does not get along with the Birds of Prey in the end. But ultimately, I think she is a not a traditional member of the Birds of Prey and, yeah, it’s so hard to talk about this.”

While this version of Harley Quinn has appeared on-screen before, Birds of Prey will act as an origin story for the rest of the main characters. “It’s more of an origin story for the Birds of Prey and how this version of the group might come together,” Robbie said.

Birds of Prey will hit theaters on February 7, 2020.