First Birds of Prey Teaser Trailer Is on the Way

Joker is the DC movie with all of the attention right now, following the release of its official full-length trailer on Wednesday. However, it looks like that could change over the next week or so, as another high profile DC project is looking to make a splash. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is the next DC film hitting theaters and the first teaser trailer for the project will be arriving at some point very soon.

According to a new report from Trailer Track, the first teaser trailer for Birds of Prey is on its way, having been rated by Germany’s FSK. The teaser clocks in at just under 40 seconds long so there won’t be much to see, but it will certainly be exciting to get a glimpse of what the film has in store.

This timing is no doubt lined up with the release of IT CHAPTER TWO, which arrives in theaters on September 6th and is set to be Warner Bros. biggest release of the year. Given the length of the teaser, it’s worth noting that there’s a chance this footage isn’t released online, at least not officially by the studio. The teaser for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has been screening in theaters for a couple of weeks but nothing has been put on the Internet thus far.

Margot Robbie returns to play Harley Quinn in this movie, following her debut 2016’s Suicide Squad. This time around, her story will revolve around her decision to leave the Joker once and for all, hence the subtitle.

“I’ve always loved Harley,” screenwriter Christina Hodson told ComicBook.com last year. “I think she is so complicated and nuanced and interesting and is so full of completely opposing qualities. She is incredibly intelligent; she is a psychiatrist, but she’s also incredibly silly and immature, and that balance between kind of sanity and madness, fun and frivolity and real intelligence, heart, was such a fun thing to be able play with. Harley takes that to the next level: she’s a little bit of everything, and to be able to write a character like that is amazing. It’s such a fun set of crayons to be coloring with. So I love her, but I also love what Margot brought to that character. And working with Margot on the character and on the story for the last three years has been a dream come true really.”

Joining Harley in the film is Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Bosco), Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina), and Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). Birds of Prey is directed by Cathy Yan.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) arrives in theaters on February 7, 2020.