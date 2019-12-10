Birds of Prey Director Got Inspiration From Quentin Tarantino Films

When it hits theaters early next year, Birds of Prey will look to distance itself from the reputation given to DC’s previous team-up film, Suicide Squad, by giving Harley Quinn a zany and eccentric adventure with some of her closest pals. From what we’ve seen so far in the trailers, and heard from the cast and crew in recent months, Birds of Prey will be a pretty big departure from the movies that have come before it. Part of this may just be the R rating, but Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan was also influenced by some incredibly unique filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino and Stanley Kubrick.

Hearing that a movie is influenced by Tarantino immediately makes you think that the film will be filled with quick dialogue, heavy language, and a lot of over-the-top violence. Birds of Prey will have all those things, but they aren’t the only markings of Tarantino’s inspiration.

During a visit to the set of Birds of Prey, attended by ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis, Yan spoke to reporters about the films and filmmakers that influenced her new adventure.

“Sure. Yeah, I mean there’s a lot of influences on the film,” Yan began. “I mean, the way that it’s sort of talked about, the structure of the film was a bit like Pulp Fiction meets Rashomon. So it’s an unconventional structure, for me, there are a lot of my favorite filmmakers that are influenced, that have influences on this film. So Tarantino, obviously The Professional, for sure, especially the relationship between Harley and Cas.”

“We actually have a few I guess I would say odes to certain films in the movie watch out for that,” she continued. “And then also just we also visually I think very much influenced by Clockwork Orange as well. And like the Milk Bar, the Black Mask Club has a lot of that, the female figures and then kind of reinterpreting that, the mod style, the 70’s era.

“We really try to make this film look like nothing that you’ve seen from, you know, superhero movie before and really grounded in a reality and in some of the films that I’ve loved through the years.”

Birds of Prey arrives in theaters on February 7, 2020.