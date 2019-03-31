Jared Leto Seems to Tease His Return as the Joker in ‘Birds of Prey’

Academy Award-winning actor Jared Leto is filming Morbius, part of Sony’s Marvel Universe, in London. Before this role, he played the Joker in DC Films’ Suicide Squad. Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn, Joker’s other half in a twisted romance. Robbie returns as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Photos from the film’s set surfaced today that showed Harley in an altercation with the Joker. At the time, it was unclear if this meant Leto would return. A new tease on Leto’s Instagram account suggests he will be back as DC Comics’ “Clown Prince of Crime.”

Leto posted a lone clown face emoji to his Instagram stories. Most have taken this as a tease that he’ll be back as the Joker. We aren’t sure how the logistics work out, but both Morbius and Birds of Prey are expected to film certain scenes in Atlanta. See the Instagram post for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Leto’s version of the Joker proved divisive, in large part because of his visual design. Robbie’s Harley Quinn proved to a breakout character in a film that received a mixed reception. Warner Bros. hatched plans for Leto’s Joker and Robbie’s Harley soon after their debuts in Suicide Squad.

The Gotham City Sirens movie would see Harley team with Catwoman and Poison Ivy, with Joker playing the antagonist. There were also plans for a Harley Quinn and the Joker duo movie and a Joker solo movie, building out the world established in Suicide Squad. With James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad reboot in the works and Warner Bros.’ change in strategy for the DC brand, the future of these projects is unclear.

Cathy Han is directing the Birds of Prey movie from a script written by Christina Hodson. The film sees Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad. The film also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain. They are founding members of the girl gang-like vigilante team called the Birds of Prey. Rosie Perez also stars as Gotham City Detective Renee Montoya. Ewan MacGregor plays the Villain Black Mask and Chris Messina plays serial killer Victor Zsasz.

Are you excited about the Birds of Prey movie? Do you hope to see Leto return as the Joker? Let us know in the comments! Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) opens in theaters on February 7, 2020.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam! on April 5th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!