Joker Actor In Birds Of Prey Revealed

Birds of Prey had to recast the Joker for a brief appearance which never directly called the character into focus but did bring the DC Comics villain into a flashback scene with Harley Quinn. This sequence was first reported as a part of the film in ComicBook.com’s Second Printing back in October of 2019, as it was known Jared Leto would not return to the green-haired role from Suicide Squad in the loose sequeldespite his character making a brief appearance. Now, the actor who did briefly play the part in Birds of Prey has been revealed: Johnny Goth. Goth is a California-based musician who was temporarily tapped to stand in as the Joker.

“I knew a few people working on the film and they had heard they needed someone to be the Joker and thought it would be sick if I did it,” Johnny Goth told Earshot Media. “They needed someone with similar hands to Leto’s Joker and someone who would fit the costumes so I just came in and turned out to be the same sizes and they gave me the part. We filmed about a month after.”

Taking on the role did come with a bit of pressure, from the musician’s perspective. “There were big shoes to fill taking on this role as someone with no experience but we had a good time and I hope to make my way back to the big screen soon,” he said.

Birds of Prey, of course, only called for a brief appearance from the Joker. As revealed in the synopsis for the film, it was the lack of Joker which helped drive the story, in the first place. “It’s open season on Harley Quinn when her explosive breakup with the Joker puts a big fat target on her back,” the synopsis reads. “Unprotected and on the run, Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask, his right-hand man, Victor Zsasz, and every other thug in the city. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women — Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya.”

