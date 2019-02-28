‘Birds of Prey’ Set Photos Reveal New Look at Black Canary

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is in the middle of production, and we just got the newest look at the film’s songbird.

A new series of set photos have made their way online, which show a brand-new look at Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Black Canary. These come after the official look at the film debuted in late January, shortly before several batches of set photos of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. You can check them out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Most notably, these photos confirm that the sort of mystery figure in the film’s teaser – who was in a yellow and blue costume but without her face showing – is, in fact, Dinah. Seeing as Black Canary regularly wears versions of blue and yellow in the comics, that certainly makes sense.

Birds of Prey will follow Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) after her break-up with the Joker, as she joins forces with Black Canary, Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). Together, the team attempts to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the villainous Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). The film, which will be directed by Cathy Yan and with a script from Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson, will be an R-rated outing for some of DC Comics’ most beloved female heroes.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in one of the first teases about the film. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

“I’m super excited about the cast, about the characters,” Hodson said in an interview last month. “And it’s really fun and different and honestly, I think aside from the fact that, obviously, the studio would like me to not say anything, I think it’s fun not to say anything yet because that means there’s going to be whole bunch of fun little surprises for fans and for new people to the DC universe to discover.”

What do you think of the newest look at Birds of Prey? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will debut on February 7, 2020. Aquaman is in theaters now. Other upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.