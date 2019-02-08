‘Birds of Prey’ Set Video Shows Black Canary and Zsasz Chasing Cassandra Cain

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is several weeks into filming, and we have our latest look from the film’s set.

A set video shared by Harley Quinn Brazil has made its way online, which showcases the DC Extended Universe film shooting on location in Los Angeles. The video, which you can check out below, appears to show Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) being apprehended by Gotham authorities, who are then chased after by Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina).

CHOCADA. Um brasileiro estava presente nas gravações de #BirdsOfPrey e ao que parece as gravações aconteceram em uma rua “pública” e o estúdio não pagou pelo o fechamento da mesma para as gravações. pic.twitter.com/gRHJZCjhGZ — Harley Quinn Brasil (@harleyBRquinn) February 7, 2019

While photos of Smollett-Bell on set had already surfaced online, the video gives a bit more context to the scene that’s being filmed (albeit with some muffled audio). It appears that Cassandra says “I didn’t do it!” before being taken away in a GCPD car, and Black Canary screams “Wait!” several times as the car drives away. At the tail end of the video, a conversation between Canary and Zsasz can be heard, where the latter remarks “I gave her to you!”.

Seeing as the film seems to center around the Birds getting Cassandra (and stopping her from getting into the clutches of Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask), the dialogue in this scene is interesting. With Zsasz set to be working with Black Mask, it remains to be seen why he might be helping get Cassandra back to the Birds of Prey.

Birds of Prey will also star Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya. The film, which is directed by Cathy Yan with a script from Christina Hodson, is poised to be something special within the DCEU.

“It’s always fun introducing audiences to a new character,” Hodson told ComicBook.com last year. “It’s great doing a deep dive into into all the different characters, doing my research on the characters collectively bit also individually and getting to know them a bit more, and then feeling free to go off leash a little bit and do something new and different and bring them to screen in a way that felt right alongside Harley.”

