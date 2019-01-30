What Is the Song in the ‘Birds of Prey’ Teaser?

The first teaser video for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has made quite an impression with DC fans — in part thanks to the video’s unique music.

The 20-second teaser is underscored by “A New Error”, a song by German electronic supergroup Moderat. The six-minute song originally hails from the band’s self-titled album, which first debuted in 2009.

Moderat is a collaboration by Sascha Ring, who goes by the stage name of Apparat, and Modeselektor members Gernot Bronsert and Sebastian Szary. Birds of Prey is just the latest film for their music to be tied to, with their song “The Mark (Interlude) being included in last year’s Annihilation.

It’s safe to say that “A New Error” helps convey the ambiance and aesthetic that Birds of Prey is going for, especially when paired with the new costume reveals that the video showcased. It’s unclear at this point if the song will make an appearance in the film itself, although the fact that Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) is being portrayed as a singer could mean awesome things for the film’s soundtrack overall.

Birds of Prey will follow Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary, Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) joining forces, as they try to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the villainous Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). The film, which will be directed by Cathy Yan, is certainly looking to be a one-of-a-kind entry in the DC Extended Universe.

“I wouldn’t say it was easy, but it was relatively painless and straightforward.” Yan explained during a panel appearance last year. “I immediately loved the script and it felt like something I could really do, and it felt very much like my own voice.”

“I could not put the script down, it had so much dark humor to it which a lot of my work does, and there are themes of female empowerment which are so strong and relateable.” Yan continued. “So I went in with, not with confidence, but at least a sense that I belonged in the room, that somehow magically in terms of timing and luck that this opportunity was open to me and I was definitely going to make the best of it.”

“It came out of me,” said Yan about her pitch meeting to Warner Bros., “I have never done any of these things and I asked my agents for examples to get a better sense: I put together a pitch deck and also assembled a sizzle reel. But I would say it wasn’t like a lot of other sizzle reels which reference other films that remotely feel like your film. I find those to be rather pointless. But I created my own version that thematically and tonally conveyed what you would feel (in my movie).”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will debut in theaters on February 7, 2020. Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.