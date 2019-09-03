Birds of Prey Reshoots Have Begun

Fans will get to see a whole new side of the DC Extended Universe next February, with the release of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). A brief teaser has already made its way into theaters in conjunction with IT CHAPTER TWO, and it looks like the cast and crew are at work putting the finishing touches on the film. A video from @WhatsGoodGab recently made the rounds online, which showcases a behind-the-scenes look at the film’s reshoots in Los Angeles. The video showcases several women dressed in Harley Quinn’s (Margot Robbie) new overalls outfit, as well as fog being sprayed across the set.

While the mention of reshoots might make some DC fans nervous after the behind-the-scenes drama of Justice League, it’s pretty standard for big-budget films to tweak and fine-tune certain elements after principal photography has already wrapped. Last month, it was announced that John Wick director Chad Stahelski would be crafting and overseeing new action sequences for the film in an uncredited role. The fact that you can see multiple Harleys in the behind-the-scenes video certainly seems to indicate that something stunt-related is being filmed.

Birds of Prey will see Harley Quinn, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) teaming up in Gotham City, as they attempt to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Bosco) from one of the city’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“I could not put the script down, it had so much dark humor to it which a lot of my work does, and there are themes of female empowerment which are so strong and relatable.” director Cathy Yan revealed during a panel appearance last year. “So I went in with, not with confidence, but at least a sense that I belonged in the room, that somehow magically in terms of timing and luck that this opportunity was open to me and I was definitely going to make the best of it.”

“It’s all women and genuinely funny and weird,” Winstead said in an interview this May. “It feels from the ’90s, in the best way.”

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.