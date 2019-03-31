‘Birds of Prey’ Movie Set Photos Teases an Appearance by the Joker

Harley Quinn has it out with her puddin’ in photos from the set of Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The photos show a scene where Harley and the Joker seem to be arguing. Joker appears in the second-floor window of a house while Harley seems frantic outside. This may be the argument that inspires Harley to leave Joker behind and strike out on her own. Jared Leto played Joker in Suicide Squad. Leto is now filming the Spider-Man spinoff movie Morbius, meaning that’s not him playing Joker in this scene. Warner Bros. may have worked out a deal with Leto to film his parts of this scene or at least provide lines once he’s finished filming Morbius. Otherwise, there may be a new actor playing the role in Birds of Prey, though chances are it will be a small part of the film.

You can see the new set photos below. Similar photos appeared online in February.

Cathy Han is directing the Birds of Prey movie from a script written by Christina Hodson. The film sees Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad. The film also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain. They are founding members of the girl gang-like vigilante team called the Birds of Prey. Rosie Perez also stars as Gotham City Detective Renee Montoya. Ewan MacGregor plays the Villain Black Mask and Chris Messina plays serial killer Victor Zsasz.

Hodson has in interviews explained the appeal of these characters. “I just fell in love with Harley,” Hodson said of the character. “She makes me laugh, but she also makes me cry…She’s got such emotional depth that is completely contrasted by this light, superficial, fun exterior. Even in the comics when she is at her best, she’s doing something bad — and when she’s at her worst she’s doing something good. And that makes her so interesting and so much more real because that’s what people are like in real life. Very few people are just purely heroic or purely villainous, and she is this wonderful balance of everything.

“This, I can say: [Robbie] is an amazing producer. She’s so dedicated, cares so much, she is in it and works so hard — looks through every choice, reads through every draft, and has super-smart notes. I am all about finding good people you believe in as human beings as well as being good creative partners and producers because it’s an investment — writing these movies takes it out of you. I’m also just excited that [director Cathy Yan] is a woman and she’s Asian. That’s a big deal.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam! on April 5th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.

